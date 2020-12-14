Sushant's sister pens emotional note for mother's death anniversary; takes oath for SSR

Sushant Singh Rajput was known to be close to his mother, and even his last Instagram post had been for her. As the death of the actor marked six months on Monday , the family mourned another event as his mother’s death anniversary was also commemorated. SSR’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti expressed her thoughts on both the events with emotional messages.

Shweta Singh Kirti mourns Sushant and mother’s death

Shweta shared an image of her mother and wrote that it was 18 years since her death, terming it as ‘fateful day’. In a poetic message, she recalled how her mother's death was a like a ‘hole’ that could not be filled.

Shweta remembered how she’d 'come alive' in the memories, and shower them with ‘unfathomable love and tenderness.’ Shweta conveyed her gratitude to God for her mother, while highlighted her deep ‘pulsating presence’.

Shweta wished to see everyone united under her ‘nest’ and be like a child protected by her. She termed the pain of her mother's death something she wouldn’t trade the world for, and as a 'wound so grave' that she couldn’t share it.

Meanwhile, to mark the six months of her brother’s death, she lit a candle and joined the ‘Oath 4 SSR’ movement. She prayed to God for help, pledging to fight for ‘justice’ till the truth comes out.

Justice for Sushant movement

Shweta and the other ‘SSRians’ have participated in numerous other movements seeking ‘justice’ for SSR. They allege foul play in the case of Sushant, who was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14. After initially campaigning for CBI investigation in the case, they now hope that the agency gives a verdict, that confirms their reasons for his death.

