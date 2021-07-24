Sushant's Sister Priyanka Emotional On 'Dil Bechara' Completing 1 Year; Pens Touching Note

Fans of Sushant Singh Rajput have been celebrating his legacy after his untimely demise last year. The late actor had given ‘SSRians’ a reason to celebrate after that with the film Dil Bechara, that released a month later. As the film completed a year on Saturday, one of the most emotional reactions was from Sushant’s sister Priyanka Singh.

Sushant’s sister Priyanka remembers late actor for Dil Bechara

Sharing a GIF from Dil Bechara of Sushant and his co-star Sanjana Sanghi, Priyanka recalled being emotional before watching the film. She added that even today she could not go beyond watching 5 minutes, as it was too overwhelming for her to watch it.

“You inhabited each character and immortalised it,” she added. She added that Sushant had immortalised himself through his performance.

This day, last year I was emotionally comatose. Couldn’t muster the courage to watch #DilBechara and even today failed to go beyond 5 mins- too overwhelming!You inhabited each character and immortalised it. And in the process you became immortalised yourself. pic.twitter.com/hlaj3NQYj5 — Priyanka Singh (@withoutthemind) July 24, 2021

Sushant had played the role of Manny in the movie, which is the official adaptation of The Fault in our Stars. His dialogues about living life, ‘attending own funeral’ had made fans emotional at that time. The movie even reportedly set streaming benchmarks at the time of release. The movie had marked the directorial debut of casting director Mukesh Chhabra and also starred Swastika Mukherjee, Saswata Chatterjee, Sahil Vaid and Saif Ali Khan in a cameo.

Sanjana Sanghi's note

Actor Sanjana Sanghi who debuted in Dil Bechara went down the memory lane and wrote about Sushant Singh Rajput and her experiences in the film. She wrote, "And today, as we complete 1 YEAR of Dil Bechara (!!) becoming yours forever, all I have in my heart is unsurmountable heaps of gratitude for the kind of love, admiration and support you all have bestowed on our film, and the deep embrace you have given me over this year. It’s fuel for the soul. It’s what makes this vulnerable, emotional and magical journey of being an actor absolutely surreal."



"It has truly been the greatest privilege & honour that has ever been bestowed upon me to discover myself as an actor in portraying Kizie Basu, the Indian Hazel Grace Lancaster from a novel I’d read an endless number of times as a teenager. And the opportunity to do that in the guidance of so many creatives geniuses made it unforgettable - Mukesh, Sushant, Rahman Sir, Rucha, Setu Sir, Swastika, Shashank Sir, Shashwat Da, Pritam Da, Sahil," the youngster wrote.



