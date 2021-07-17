Sushant's Sister Priyanka Has Strong Reaction As SSR's Friend Meets NCB's Sameer Wankhede

Friends and family of Sushant Singh Rajput still seem hopeful in the investigation of the late actor’s mysterious death. This was evident with the statement of SSR’s friend Smita Parikh, who recently visited Narcotics Control Bureau Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede. Even Sushant’s sister Priyanka praised the officer for the efforts in the investigation of the case.

Sushant’s friend and sister on NCB’s Sameer Wankhede

Smita recently visited Wankhede at the NCB office. She then stated 'Satyameva Jayate' (truth prevails) and added that irrespective of the actions of the culprits, the 'biggest global justice movement' could not be suppressed. She expressed confidence that ‘Justice for Sushant’ was on its way.

Responding to the post, Priyanka hailed the 'honesty, hard work and wisdom' of the officer. “Mankind and its posterity need embodiment of the spirit such as yourself, Sir,” she wrote as she conveyed her gratitude to Sameer Wankhede.

World has not yet fallen apart just because of the honesty, hard work and wisdom of a few people like you #Sameerwankhede Mankind and it’s posterity need embodiment of the spirit such as yourself, Sir. Thanks for existing #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput https://t.co/2W2xLrIYVh — Priyanka Singh (@withoutthemind) July 16, 2021

Meanwhile, the NCB has been probing the involvement of a Bollywood-linked drug cartel related to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput case since August, two months after SSR's untimely demise on June 14 last year. The agency also arrested the likes of Rhea Chakraborty and members of Sushant's staff like Samuel Miranda in the case, but they are out on bail. The latest arrest was of Siddharth Pithani, who was the flatmate of SSR and present in the Bandra flat where SSR breathed his last.

Meanwhile, the other agency probing the case, Central Bureau of Investigationon, has also stated that the investigation in the case was still on. They clarified, on the occasion of the first death anniversary of Sushant, that no angle was ruled out.

