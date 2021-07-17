Last Updated:

Sushant's Sister Priyanka Has Strong Reaction As SSR's Friend Meets NCB's Sameer Wankhede

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Priyanka Singh had a strong reaction as SSR's friend Smita Parikh met NCB's Sameer Wankhede and expressed hope in the case.

Written By
Joel Kurian
Sushant Singh Rajput, Smita Parikh

Image: Priyanka Singh/Smita Parikh/Twitter


Friends and family of Sushant Singh Rajput still seem hopeful in the investigation of the late actor’s mysterious death. This was evident with the statement of SSR’s friend Smita Parikh, who recently visited Narcotics Control Bureau Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede. Even Sushant’s sister Priyanka praised the officer for the efforts in the investigation of the case.

Sushant’s friend and sister on NCB’s Sameer Wankhede

Smita recently visited Wankhede at the NCB office. She then stated 'Satyameva Jayate' (truth prevails) and added that irrespective of the actions of the culprits, the 'biggest global justice movement' could not be suppressed.  She expressed confidence that ‘Justice for Sushant’ was on its way.

Responding to the post, Priyanka hailed the 'honesty, hard work and wisdom' of the officer. “Mankind and its posterity need embodiment of the spirit such as yourself, Sir,” she wrote as she conveyed her gratitude to Sameer Wankhede.

READ | 'Pavitra Rishta 2': Shaheer Sheikh pens note on playing Sushant Singh Rajput's role

Meanwhile, the NCB has been probing the involvement of a Bollywood-linked drug cartel related to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput case since August, two months after SSR's untimely demise on June 14 last year. The agency also arrested the likes of Rhea Chakraborty and members of Sushant's staff like Samuel Miranda in the case, but they are out on bail. The latest arrest was of Siddharth Pithani, who was the flatmate of SSR and present in the Bandra flat where SSR breathed his last. 

READ | Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta chronicles 'soulful & surreal' month-long solitude

Meanwhile, the other agency probing the case, Central Bureau of Investigationon, has also stated that the investigation in the case was still on. They clarified, on the occasion of the first death anniversary of Sushant, that no angle was ruled out. 

READ | Delhi HC suggests Sushant’s father & ‘Nyay: The Justice’ makers settle their dispute

READ | Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta has message for Ankita-Shaheer's 'Pavitra Rishta 2'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT