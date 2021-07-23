Sushant's Sister Priyanka Slams Wikipedia For Changes On SSR's Page, Calls It 'propaganda'

The mystery over Sushant Singh Rajput’s death continued even a year since the actor's unfortunate demise. While the investigation is still on, Wikipedia, one of the popular websites that netizens visit, has mentioned the late actor’s death as ‘suicide.’ His sister Priyanka Singh expressed her displeasure over the platform apparently changing the cause of death for some time and termed it as a 'propaganda.'

Sushant's sister unhappy over Wikipedia’s mention of the cause of death

Priyanka posted two screenshots of Sushant Singh Rajput’s Wikipedia page. In one, at 10.52 PM, on July 20, the cause of death has been mentioned as ‘suicide by hanging (under investigation)’ and in the other, around an hour later, at 11.48 PM, the cause of death was once again without the term ‘under investigation'.

Priyanka stated that making changes twice proved that the platform was ‘compromised.’ She did not mince her words in stating that it was "no longer a source of factual information" and that it had "lost its credibility." "Say no to misinformation, say no to propaganda," she added.

By twice changing @itsSSR wiki page within a span of few hours @Wikipedia @jimmy_wales have confirmed that the platform is compromised.

It is no longer a source of factual information. It has lost its credibility.

Say No to Misinformation, Say No to Propaganda pic.twitter.com/PziLYr5ISz — Priyanka Singh (@withoutthemind) July 21, 2021

The development took place after she had asked Wikipedia two days before to change the cause of death and cited that the investigation was still on. She also urged the platform to change his height, to 183 cms and even posted videos from his interview and photoshoot.

"Secondly, change Sushant's height on the wiki page to 183cm as who can be a more reliable source than the person himself. Hear it out from Sushant’s mouth," she wrote.

"I am his sister and I vouch by the fact that Sushant's height is 183cm indeed. His height is crucial to the matrix of Sushant’s death case. Here is a picture from @mariotestino photo shoot of Sushant with @KendallJenner," she wrote in another tweet.

The height has been one of the points that have been raised by his fans as a loophole in the events related to his death.

Sushant was found dead at his residence in Bandra, Mumbai on June 14 last year. On his first death anniversary, the CBI that is probing the case had confirmed that the investigation through all angles was still on.

