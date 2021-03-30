Sushant's Sister Priyanka Writes On 'searing Heartache' With Moon Pic; Mentions CBI Probe

Some of Sushant Singh Rajput’s fondest hobbies and interests revolved around astronomy. The late actor derived joy out of observing extra-terrestrial structures and even had purchased a piece of land on Moon. His sister Priyanka Singh, however, does not enjoy the sight of the moon, which she once enjoyed gazing at with him.

Sushant’s sister Priyanka on moon-gazing memories

Priyanka posted a picture of the moon from her window on Monday and shared that looking at the moon with Sushant was ‘full of wonder and joy.’ She added, however, now it had become a ‘source of searing heartache.’ She regretted believing that ‘thing of beauty’ will be a 'joy forever.'

She also wrote that she continued to have ‘high hopes’ from the Central Bureau of Investigation, that is currently probing the case. Using the hashtag ‘Justice 4 SSR’, she shared that she was 'waiting eagerly.'

A few days ago, while sharing memories about one of Sushant’s last films, Sonchiriya, a fan had asked her about asking the CBI for an update in the case. She had then stated that they were on it ‘every second.’

We are on it every second,believe me if you can — Priyanka Singh (@withoutthemind) March 1, 2021

Meanwhile, Priyanka recently received a setback when the Bombay High Court refused to entertain her plea, seeking the quashing of a First Information Report against her, filed by Rhea Chakraborty. The latter, who is the prime accused in the case registered by the family over Sushant’s death, as well one of the accused in the narcotics case being probed by the NCB, had alleged that Priyanka, and her sister Meetu, had forged a fake prescription along with a Delhi-based doctor for SSR’s alleged anxiety issues.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his residence in Mumbai on June 14. The CBI has not shared any update in the case, except that the investigation was still on and no angle had been ruled out.

The actor had featured in successful films like Kai Po Che, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, among others as well as critically acclaimed movies like Detective Byomkesh Bakshy and Sonchiriya, and was considered among the most successful young stars of the film industry. SSR's film Chhichhore recently won the Best Hindi Film National Award.