Sushant's Sister Shares 'Bhai's Whiteboard' With Things He Wanted To Start From June 29

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti on Friday took to her Instagram handle to share an extremely positive list by the actor on a whiteboard where he mentions things to do 'from June 29th' daily. Shweta wrote, "Bhai’s White Board where he was planning to start his workout and transcendental meditation from 29th June daily. So he was planning ahead." [sic]

The list includes — Learn guitar, daily stuff like keep surroundings near and clean. Workout daily, transcendental meditation, and more. There is also a quote on the whiteboard that says, " you can do things you have never thought of... what you think is what you do and what you do is what you are."

Recently, Shweta shared a picture of the State Emblem of India on social media. She also tagged Sushant Singh Rajput’s ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande in the same post and wrote in the caption, “#satyemevjayate #indiaforsushant”.

Rhea Chakraborty issues first video statement, mum on charges in Sushant Singh death case

Bihar Police furthers probe into FIR

Bihar Police has sent a 4-member team to Mumbai to further investigate the late actor's death case, after Sushant Singh Rajput's father filed an FIR against the late actor’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and 5 others. The Bihar Police team has assured that everyone's statement will be recorded as per the FIR lodged by Sushant's father. This came shortly after Bihar CM Nitish Kumar gave a nod to the police to register the complaint against some allegedly 'big names' and go forward with the probe.

Meanwhile, Rhea Chakraborty has filed a petition in Supreme Court seeking transfer of the FIR, lodged against her in Patna to Mumbai in connection to Sushant Singh Rajput's death saying that she has been 'falsely implicated in the case.'

Sushant's friend Smita says, 'He was scared for his life, Rhea's depression story false'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.