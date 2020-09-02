Sushant's Sister Shares Nagaland CM Thanking SSR For 1.25 Cr 'helping Hand'; Makes Point

Sharing a letter written by Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in 2018, his sister Shweta Singh Kirti extolled his 'compassionate heart'. Taking to Twitter, she said that 'Bhai was always wanted to lend a helping hand.' Shweta has been very active on social media since the demise of her brother on June 14 and has been at the forefront to demand justice for the actor whose death was immediately termed as suicide by Mumbai Police, despite mysteries surrounding it.

A Compassionate Heart which was open for All❤️🙏❤️ My Bhai always wanted to lend a helping hand...Love you Bhai...Thanks for being YOU! #GlobalPrayersForSSR #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput #StayUnited pic.twitter.com/4l5bXdoi5t — shweta singh kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) September 1, 2020

In 2018, the Nagaland government had estimated that Rs 800 crore would be required to help restore the region ravaged by floods. Lending support to the state government, Sushant Singh Rajput had met Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio and donated Rs 1.25 crore. Rio had then taken to Twitter and said that he is "moved at the kind gesture made by @itsSSR and his team towards #NagalandFloods and willingness to help #Nagaland at this crucial hour."

I am moved at the kind gesture made by @itsSSR and his team towards #NagalandFloods and willingness to help #Nagaland at this crucial hour. Your contribution is encouraging and I hope to see the rest of the nation come forward selflessly, to #DonateForNagaland pic.twitter.com/8ieoGohd0J — Neiphiu Rio (@Neiphiu_Rio) September 4, 2018

Taking to Twitter on September 4, 2018, Sushant had said that he with his team would work with 'full force and determination' till the time Nagaland is perfectly restored.

Thank you Sir for your precious time. We,with our full force and determination would work incessantly till the time our #Nagaland is perfectly restored. And this wonderful Gong does make a wonderful sound of friendship.

Thanks once again Sir.@Neiphiu_Rio 🙏🙏✊#NagalandFloods pic.twitter.com/PBrEl5RYLh — Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) September 4, 2018

Probe in Sushant case

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his house in Mumbai's Bandra on June 14. Initially, his death was claimed to be a suicide with Mumbai Police's autopsy report even stating that there was no foul play. However, numerous lapses came to light as Republic TV investigated the case and Sushant's father filed the first FIR accusing Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty for abetment of Suicide. Soon after, the Enforcement Directorate registered a case of money laundering and interrogated Rhea and other 4 people named in the FIR. ED's investigation unearthed a narcotics angle in the case, with the Narcotics Control Bureau registering another case in the matter, probing the drug nexus in Bollywood and particularly with Rhea and Sushant.

Crucially, the Supreme Court gave a nod for a CBI probe in the death case of Sushant Singh Rajput after massive demand for the same across the country. CBI team has pointed out procedural and technical lapses in Mumbai cops investigation and is also along with an AIIMS forensic team analysing the homicide angle. Republic TV's own newsbreaks have soundly challenged the suicide theory in the case, and also brought out deep inconsistencies and incongruencies in the accounts of the key players involved.

