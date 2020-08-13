Sushant's Sister Shweta Joins Global #CBIForSSR Campaign Seeking Truth And Justice; WATCH

The demand for CBI inquiry into Sushant Singh Rajput's death has grown to assume global proportions, with Indians from across the world joining hands to seek truth and justice. Now, Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti has powerfully voiced her support as well by releasing a video in which she is appealing to everyone to stand together and demand an inquiry by the central investigating agency into the late actor's death. At the time of publishing, the hashtag #CBIForSSR has almost half a million tweets, indicating the scope of the demand.

'We will never find closure'

"Hello everyone, I am Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti and I request everyone to stand together and demand CBI inquiry for Sushant. We deserve to know the truth. We deserve justice for Sushant. Otherwise, we will never find closure. We won't be able to live a peaceful life. I request you from the bottom of my heart to stand together and demand a CBI inquiry because we have the right to know the truth. Thank you," he says in the video. Shweta Singh Kirti also shared her appeal on Instagram and Twitter on Thursday early morning.

It’s time we find the truth and get justice. Please help our family and the whole world to know what the truth and find closure, otherwise we will never be able to live a peaceful life!!#CBIForSSR Raise your voice and demand #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput #WarriorsForSSR pic.twitter.com/eK88sJl7bi — shweta singh kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) August 12, 2020

Here is how you can join the campaign demanding justice for Sushant:

WhatsApp your message on 7304434381

Give us a missed call on 7304434381

Tweet using #CBIForSSR

#CBIForSSR | Join India's biggest public campaign and demand justice for Sushant Singh Rajput.



Tweet your videos using the hashtag and join Republic's campaign - https://t.co/rGQJsiKgt2 pic.twitter.com/uNzpFipHzR — Republic (@republic) August 12, 2020

Sushant's family fights for justice

Sushant’s family is currently involved in a legal battle seeking justice over the actor’s demise. A First Information Report had been registered by Patna Police after KK Singh alleged that Rhea Chakraborty had abetted his son’s alleged suicide, that she befriended him only for career aspects, apart from claiming she had stolen cash and other valuables, gave him an overdose of medicines, and also questioned the transfer of Rs 15 crore from Sushant’s account to an unrelated account.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the Centre and the Maharashtra and Bihar governments, respondents in the petition filed by Rhea Chakraborty in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, to file a written note before the court by August 13.

Republic TV brought out numerous exclusive details before and after the death of Sushant. Sensational revelations of Sushant’s expenses for Rhea, statements of Sushant’s bodyguard, family lawyer, flatmates, friends, and interview of Ankita Lokhande that unearthed sensational information.

