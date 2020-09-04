Sushant's Sister Shweta Kirti Signs #CantGagSSRCoverage Petition, Asks 'Have You?'

Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti on Friday signed the #CantGagSSRCoverage petition which aims to ensure that the extensive media coverage of the investigation into Sushant’s tragic death is not snuffed and silenced by the futile attempts of a vested lobby.

Taking to Twitter, Shweta Singh informed that she has signed the petition initiated by Republic Media Network and asked if all those supporting the investigation into Sushant’s death case have done the same.

What is #CantGagSSRCoverage petition? How to sign one?

Currently, the nation has been witnessing concerted attempts to gag the media from reporting on the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. It has been a long fight of investigative journalism by the media that has unearthed a pile of evidence in the case and put it before the people of India. Republic Media Network believes that the fight for justice for Sushant cannot be squandered, halted, or blocked by vested interests.

In light of the all-out attempt to gag the coverage on the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, now, we the people need to come together to ensure that India’s biggest public interest campaign is not suppressed by anyone. The petition is to say 130 crore Indians will fight for justice and deserve a free press that reports on the Sushant Singh Rajput death case and fulfills its duty as the fourth pillar of our great democracy.

This petition is to speak up and ensure that the voice of India that says an attempt to gag the media that investigates, puts out evidence, and calls out botch-ups to ensure accountability and fairness in criminal probes is not sacrificed at the altar of the vicious interests of the motivated elite.

SIGN THE PETITION NOW - http://petition.republicworld.com/

Signing the #CantGagSSRCoverage petition will help in ensuring that the investigative journalism that has put crucial evidence into the public domain continues on its path in the SSR case. Ensure that the truth is not censored to the public vis-a-vis the Sushant Singh Rajput case. Ensure that justice for Sushant is pursued till the very end and there is no complacency, cover-up or lethargy in the investigation of the case. Ensure that the Sushant Singh Rajput case reaches its logical conclusion and complete justice is seen to be done.

