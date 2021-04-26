Sushant's Sister Shweta Shares His Last Post, Says 'pain Can Shatter You Into Pieces'

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely demise has left a deep void in the hearts of the people, especially his family members. Starting from investigating the loopholes in his death to paying him tributes at several International levels, his fans have always shown great support. Recently, Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti who has been sharing fond memories of her brother shared his last post on Instagram where he remembered their mother.

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta shares her brother's last post

While captioning the post, Shweta spoke about the immense pain she feels daily while reminiscing the fond memories she spent with her brother. Shweta penned the heart-wrenching post while describing how mournful she is about not seeing him in ‘flesh and blood’ again. “How pain can just shatter you into pieces! The more we collect the pieces and try to put them together, the more we realize it to be an impossible task” she added. Apart from this, she even reacted to one of Sushant’s 2019 Twitter posts where he had quoted himself as the shadow. The actor had shared a quote in October 2019 and compared himself with shadow along with his happy picture. Shweta who misses her brother dearly reacted to the post by posting a heart-shaped and folding hands emoticon.



Meanwhile, earlier Shweta Singh Kirti took to her Twitter handle to lash out at the makers who are making films based on her brother's unfortunate death. Sushant's father filed a plea in the Delhi High Court to restrain anyone from using his son's name or likeness in movies. Shweta slammed the makers and urged everyone to keep her brother's image 'pious and pure'. She wrote, "To reiterate the obvious ‘Any production, or depiction of the private life of Sushant Singh Rajput is a blatant and willful breach of the fundamental right to privacy which cannot be taken away without the prior approval of his legal heir. Let’s all work towards keeping our dearest Sushant’s image pious and pure, exactly the way he was. Let’s take an oath that we will never let anyone malign his personality and what he stood for! #DontMalignSushantsImage #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput."

Let’s all work towards keeping our dearest Sushant’s image pious and pure, exactly the way he was. Let’s take an oath that we will never let anyone malign his personality and what he stood for! #DontMalignSushantsImage #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput — Shweta Singh Kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) April 20, 2021

(Image credit: Shweta Singh Kirti/ Twitter)