Sushant's sister Shweta shares video on son's b'day, fans compare looks with late actor

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta recently took to Twitter and shared a video while celebrating her son Nirvanh's sixth birthday. The video gave a glimpse of some of the memorable moments spent by Sushant with his nephew. The heart-melting video was a compilation of all the throwback memories of Shweta with her son and brother. Several fans of the actor stormed the comment section and compared Nirvanh’s look with Sushant in the video.

Shweta Singh Kirti shares video on son's birthday

While captioning the post, Shweta wrote, “Happy Birthday to our little munchkin Thanks Ananya for making such a beautiful video. Fans got emotional as they left comments under the post. One of the users wrote, “The little Sushant Singh Rajput.” Another user wrote, “This video touched my heart.” A third user chimed in and wrote, “This is super cute Di..literally got butterflies in my tummy and tears in my eyes... Beautifull beyond word.” Another echoed similar sentiments and wrote, “Adorable little munchkin. Lots of love and blessings to my little baby. P.S. I love you Sushant and always will.” Apart from the video, Shweta also shared a series of pictures from the intimate birthday celebrations while sharing cake-cutting pictures. “Birthday Boy Nirvanh,” wrote Sheta.

Earlier, today, Sushant’s fans nominated the actor to be crowned "The Most Handsome Man of 2021." Fan started trending #100MostHandsomeMen2021 on Twitter and nominated the Kai Po Che actor as their favourite star so that his name gets shortlisted. Apart from SSRians, Sushant’s sister also shared a dashing picture of her brother on Twiter and spoke volumes about his talent and looks. Sharing her views on her brother’s looks, Shweta posted his picture and wrote, “You will always remain the most good-looking actor Indian cinema has ever had...”

#100MostHandsomeMen2021 You will always remain the most good looking actor Indian cinema has ever had...

❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/hzafNvEc5H — Shweta Singh Kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) May 11, 2021

Sushant Singh Rajput death case

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has arrested a drug peddler in Goa in connection with the drug case linked to Sushant Singh Rajput's death. It has been eleven months since actor Sushant Singh Rajput left for heavenly abode on June 14, 2020, which came as a huge blow to the entertainment industry along with his fans all across the globe. Initially, the Mumbai Police commenced the investigation of the case stating it was a suicide. However, later the Enforcement Directorate, Narcotics Control Bureau, and Central Bureau of Investigation probed the case and found several loopholes in the Mumbai police’s investigation. The death probe is still ongoing, with CBI's most recent update coming a few days before the end of 2020.

IMAGE: Shweta Singh Kirti/ Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.