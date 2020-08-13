'Please Help Our Family Know The Truth & Find Closure': Shweta Seeks CBI Probe For Sushant

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti has joined in demanding #CBIForSSR as she urged netizens and millions of Sushant's fans to raise their voices for a fair probe to determine the truth of Sushant's death. With more than 440799 tweets in support of the movement, it is evident that the nation and the whole world wants to know the truth of Sushant's alleged suicide. Shweta Singh also claimed that only when the truth is out, will the family find closure.

It’s time we find the truth and get justice. Please help our family and the whole world to know what the truth and find closure, otherwise we will never be able to live a peaceful life!!#CBIForSSR Raise your voice and demand #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput #WarriorsForSSR pic.twitter.com/eK88sJl7bi — shweta singh kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) August 12, 2020

Shweta Singh Kirti, Sushant's US-based sister, has been religiously following all developments of the high-profile case and Republic TV's relentless fight for justice. She has been sharing unseen pictures and videos of her late brother on social media and urging people to join the movement. Recently, she posted a picture of the late actor with their father KK Singh and praised the latter's spirit in the family fight for justice for Sushant.

Recently, when the ruling party of Maharashtra - Shiv Sena - made a deliberate attempt to attack Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami for the coverage on Sushant Singh Rajput case and for raising questions against CM Uddhav Thackeray, Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti gave a shout out to 'the real hero'. Taking to Twitter, Kirti appreciated the efforts made by Arnab Goswami in leading the coverage of Sushant's death case and bringing out the aspects that were being overlooked in the Mumbai Police's probe.

Sushant Singh Rajput death case

The 34-year-old actor's untimely death on June 14 sent shockwaves across the country. While the Mumbai Police only registered an Accidental Death Report, the Patna Police filed an FIR against actor Rhea Chakraborty and other persons based on the complaint of the Dil Bechara actor's father KK Singh. Sections 341 (Wrongful Restraint), 342 (wrongful confinement), 380 (theft), 406 (breach of trust), 420 (cheating), 306 (abetment to suicide) of the Indian Penal Code have been included in the FIR.

Additionally, the Enforcement Directorate has initiated a money laundering case against Chakraborty in connection with the Sushant death case. After the Bihar government's recommendation to transfer the case to the CBI, the agency formally registered an FIR. 6 persons including Rhea Chakraborty have been named as accused.

