'Let’s Stand United For Truth': Sushant's Sister Seeks Strength Amid Actor's Death Probe

The ongoing investigation into Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's alleged suicide has perplexed the entire nation with the sensational revelations by the 40 odd people who have been interrogated by Mumbai Police. However, the actor's mysterious death case took a drastic turn on Tuesday when his family filed an FIR against actor Rhea Chakraborty in their first move towards seeking justice for the actor. Sushant's elder sister Shweta Singh Kirti, who has been updating social media with memoirs, has now shared a message highlighting the need to stand together for the truth.

Shweta captioned the post with a picture of the Gods, "Let’s stand united, let’s stand together for the truth! #Indiaforsushant #Godpleasehelpus #Seekingstrengthandunity"

Read | Sushant's sister Shweta issues strong statement after FIR; 'If truth doesn't matter...'

Rhea and five others have been booked under charges of abetting the suicide, embezzlement, cheating, and conspiracy under Sections 340, 342, 380, 406, 420, 306 of the IPC. A four-member team of the Bihar Police had earlier arrived in Mumbai to probe the case after the FIR was filed on Sushant's father KK Singh's complaint.

The Mumbai Police have been at the receiving end of criticism, with even Sushant's family lawyer claiming that their investigation was heading to a ‘different direction'. He said that the family too was waiting for progress in the probe, before finally deciding on approaching the Bihar police.

Read | Ankita Lokhande sends "hearts and hugs" to Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta

The family lawyer made some sensational claims about Rhea Chakraborty's involvement in Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide - including the deterioration of the actor's mental health while he was her partner, her choice of psychologists & medicines for the actor, Rs 15 crore allegedly being mysteriously siphoned off from the actor's account.

"Mumbai police's investigation is going in some other direction. They want to derail the investigation. We had warned the police nearly four months before his death. We told the DCP, Bandra on February 25 that Sushant was under threat and that the kin was afraid for the actor as he was in bad company", Sushant's family's lawyer said.

Read | Shweta Singh Kirti reveals their parents kept 'mannat' for 2 yrs for Sushant to be born

Sushant’s father accused Rhea of abetting the late star’s suicide, claiming she kept complete control of Sushant’s life, kept him away from his family, interfered and discouraged him in his decisions to buy property and sign films, threatened to go public with his medical reports, stole cash and other valuables while questioning the transfer of Rs 15 crore from Sushant’s account into an unrelated account.

Read | Netizens laud Sushant's sister Shweta for demanding truth; chorus #JusticeForSushant

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.