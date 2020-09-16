Sushant's Sister Shweta Singh Takes 10-days Off From Social Media, Says, 'Need To Heal'

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti took to her social media handle to declare that she is going off social media for 10-days to 'heal from the pain'. In a heartfelt note, she wrote, "How much ever you try to stay strong, but at times this strong pain takes over that Bhai is actually not there anymore." [sic]

She further said, "Have decided to take 10 days off from being online and immerse myself in deep meditation and prayers. Really need to heal from this pain." [sic]

1/2 How much ever you try to stay strong, but at times this strong pain takes over that Bhai is actually not there anymore. Will never be able to touch him or see him laugh or listen to him cracking jokes... I wonder how long will it take to heal completely. — Shweta Singh Kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) September 16, 2020

For the past few days, Republic Media Network has presented testimonies, stings, and pieces of evidence that indicate that Sushant's Singh Rajput's death (who died on June 14) is linked with his ex-manager Disha Salian's death (who died on June 8). Disha fell from the 14th floor of a building in Malad on June 8. Incidentally, Rhea, who has been jailed till September 22 for alleged involvement in a drug cartel, had also left Sushant’s residence on June 8. He was found dead on June 14. The CBI, that is currently investigating Sushant Singh Rajput's death, has also summoned people linked to Disha Salian's alleged suicide for interrogation.

As the central investigation agencies continue to dig out the truth behind the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case along with numerous angles, Sushants's sister Shweta Singh Kirti shared a throwback picture with her brother with a heartfelt message. Shweta who is based in the US also shared the campaign poster of ‘Satyagraha for SSR, a world movement for truth' seeking justice for her brother.

