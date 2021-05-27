Sushant's Sister To Go On 'solitary Retreat' To Mountains Ahead Of His Death Anniversary

Close to a year after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, his fans continued to remember his iconic work and his unmatchable legacy. Sushant’s sister Shweta is often seen posting his pictures while expressing how much she misses her brother and watching him on the big screen. On the occasion of Budh Purnima with just a few days left for the actor’s death anniversary, Shweta revealed about “going on a solitary retreat.” Shweta confessed about spending Sushant’s first death anniversary cherishing his sweet memories in silence.

Shweta revealed about going on a solitary retreat in the mountains where she would have no access to “internet or cell services” and she just wants to relive the moments that were spent with him. Shweta wrote that though his “physical body had left a year back”, yet his values and legacy are still thriving. “I am going on a solitary retreat for the whole month of June in the mountains. I won’t have access to the internet or cell services there. Bhai’s one year of passing on will be spent cherishing his sweet memories in silence. Though his physical body has left us almost a year back, the values he stood for still live on,” she wrote on Instagram.

The fans were quick to remember the “rockstar” and his untimely demise that has left a deep void that can never be filled. The fans reacted to Shweta’s post and backed their support to the entire family in these tough times and prayed for the “pure soul” of the actor. The actor passed away on June 14 last year. He breathed his last in Mumbai’s Bandra residence. The CBI had taken over the case on the instruction of the Supreme on August 19.

This was after the Bihar government recommended a CBI probe into the FIR registered by Sushant’s father KK Singh against Rhea Chakraborty, after the Bihar Police, that had lodged the case, alleged non-co-operation from Mumbai Police that was initially investigating the case. Meanwhile, Sushant’s fans are elated after the news of new CBI director Subodh Kumar Jaiswal taking charge of the agency probing the controversial case, broke the internet. Expecting a speedy investigation in the actor’s case, the fans started sending in their wishes to the new director while urging him to support them in getting justice for Sushant.

