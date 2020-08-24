Sushant's Family Friend Smita Reveals Details Of Her Conversation With Siddharth Pithani

Revealing details of her conversation with Siddharth Pithani, one of the suspects in the Sushant Singh Rajput case, family friend Smita in interaction with Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami claimed that Pithani was 'happy with the way Mumbai Police was handling the case' in the initial days after the death.

On the 9 PM debate, Smita claimed that she spoke to Pithani 5 days after Sushant's death and at the time he told her that he gave 3 statements to the Mumbai Police before going to his hometown (Hyderabad). "Talking to them was a process of healing, like a therapy session. Felt the burden off my chest," Pithani apparently told Smita over call.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Pithani, who arrived from Hyderabad to Mumbai, was once again taken by CBI officers to Sushant’s flat. This is after the officials had recreated the scene the day before as well. Pithani was also questioned by ED and the Mumbai Police.

Siddharth Pithani, who was once again called on Monday for questioning, left the DRDO guesthouse after over 10 hours of interrogation by the CBI on Monday.

As CBI investigates the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, its team on Saturday reached the Bandra Police Station, and the sources informed that CBI questioned the Mumbai Police on why they did not approach another team of doctors or experts for a second opinion on the autopsy report of the late Bollywood actor. CBI team has also been informed by experts that vital information like time of death not mentioned in the autopsy report, say sources, adding that the central agency will also question the doctors who conducted the autopsy.

CBI officials probing Sushant Singh Rajput's death case on Monday visited a Mumbai-based resort where the actor is said to have spent a couple of months. Rajput's accountant Rajat Mewati was also called on Monday for questioning at the DRDO guest house at Kalina in Santacruz, where the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) sleuths probing the case are staying, an official said.

(with PTI inputs)

