Sushant's Staff Dipesh Sawant, Alleged Mystery Man At Crime Scene, Leaves Mumbai?

Sushant Singh Rajput’s staff Dipesh Sawant, who has been ‘missing’ from the last few days, has left Mumbai, Republic TV sources can confirm. After his family had given evasive answers about his whereabouts, it has also been revealed that he was not living with his family, but instead with his friends. Dipesh also seems to be the person spotted on the day of the late actor’s death, who was seen fidgeting at the location and running with a black bag in his hand.

READ: Sushant's Sister Shweta Says 'when You See Injustice Fight Harder' As Case Mystery Deepens

Sting raises questions on Dipesh

Republic TV had tracked his home in Chembur, where his family had given evasive answers about his whereabouts in a sting operation. Later, his neighbours revealed that he would come home in the night at 11-11.30 PM, and then leave. However, as Republic TV’s SIT team started tracking the residence, he also stopped arriving late in the night.

It is being said that Dipesh has changed multiple locations in the past few days.

Dipesh had been questioned by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the case on Friday. He was escorted amid heavy media presence, and had travelled in a Maruti car with his three friends. The SIT team were chasing the car but somehow lost track around Chembur and Wadala.

READ:Who Was The Mystery Woman At Sushant's Building On June 14? Stung Guard Deepens Enigma

In the latest development, the SIT team has figured out the place in Mumbai Central where he was staying since Friday. The security guard of the building confirmed, in a sting operation, that Dipesh had been staying there since Friday. He also stated that they were given strict instructions not to allow anyone to come to their flat.

As per agency sources, Dipesh has now left Mumbai too. The vehicle he has been allegedly travelling in has been tracked to Nashik.

Dipesh is also most likely the mystery man who had raised eyebrows on the day of Sushant’s death. In the videos from Sushant’s room where he was found dead and another where his body is being taken out from his building, a man with a black T-shirt can be seen fidgeting and running with a black bag and also meeting the mystery woman, about whom Republic TV had reported about before.

Watch the full report above

READ:Frame-by-Frame: 'Mystery Woman' At Sushant's Building On June 14; Suspicions On Black Bag

READ:Accessed: Unseen June 14 Footage Shows 'mystery Woman', Sushant’s Family Raises Questions

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.