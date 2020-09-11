Sushant's Talent Manager's CDR Shows Calls To Him And Rhea; Punctures 'suicide Theory'

As the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) intensifies its probe in Sushant Singh Rajput's death, accessed calls records of the late actor's talent manager Uday Singh Gauri punctures Rhea Chakraborty's claims that Sushant was suffering from a mental illness, was bipolar, and hence committed suicide.

Republic TV exclusively accessed the call data records of Sushant's talent manager Uday Singh Gauri, who is also being questioned by the CBI since the central agency took over the probe. The call data records reveal that Uday was in close contact with Rhea Chakraborty and the two exchanged several calls including one on the day after Disha's death and one call a month after Sushant's demise.

READ | Sushant Death Case: Adhir Chowdhury Slams BJP For 'exploiting Case'; Alleges Poll Focus

Republic Media Network-accessed CDR of Uday Singh Gauri debunk the suicide theory as it reveals that there were five calls made between Sushant and his talent manager on June 13. Further, sources have also informed Republic TV that Sushant was in talks with a director for a potential film project, once again bringing to light how Sushant was looking forward to many projects at the time. Uday Singh Gauri's link with Rhea Chakraborty is also under the CBI scanner after the CDR records show both making contact via a call one day after the death of Disha Salian, sources have told Republic.

In August 2019 Rhea and Uday communicated with each other 13 times out of which the latter called 8 times and the former five times. Both communicated once February, thrice in April, and once in May. Uday Singh Gauri's CDR records reveal that there was a 649-second call between him and Rhea on June 9, a day after Disha Salian's demise and within the 24-hour window when she left his house, not to come back. The call records also show a call between Sushant and Rhea on the same day as well. Moreover, records also reveal that Rhea Chakraborty made a 69-second call to Uday on July 19th, nearly a month and five days after Sushant's demise.

CDR records also show that Uday called Sushant five times on June 13, a day before Sushant's mysterious death. According to sources, Sushant was involved in a discussion with Uday and Tarun Thaurani discussing a film project. Prior to this call, the call details suggest that Sushant and Uday communicated with each other thrice in March, twice in April, nine times in May, and five in June. Out of the 19 communications between Sushant and Uday since March, Sushant called Uday seven times and Uday called the late actor 12 times. Republic has earlier also accessed details of Sushant being in talks with a well-known eCommerce company to discuss a deal and delegating Dipesh Sawant to take the talks forward, just days before his death.

READ | Sushant Death Probe LIVE Updates: Rhea Chakraborty & Showik's Bail Plea Rejected By Court

CBI puts an end to 'suicide theory' reports

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday released the first statement after taking over Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. In the statement, CBI countered the 'fake news' narrative and asserted that 'no details have been shared' with anyone. The CBI stated that the 'speculative reports' run by some channels and clarified that 'no spokesperson or any team member has spoken or shared details of the ongoing investigation with media.' CBI's statement comes after few reports claimed that 'CBI officers independently informed about not having found any proof of homicide in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.'

READ | Rhea Chakraborty, Showik & Others' Bail In NCB's Sushant Case Drug Nexus Probe Rejected

Sushant Singh Rajput death case

The 34-year-old actor's untimely death on June 14 sent shockwaves across the country. While the Mumbai Police only registered an Accidental Death Report, the Patna Police filed an FIR against actor Rhea Chakraborty and other persons based on the complaint of the Dil Bechara actor's father KK Singh. Sections 341 (Wrongful Restraint), 342 (wrongful confinement), 380 (theft), 406 (breach of trust), 420 (cheating), 306 (abetment to suicide) of the Indian Penal Code have been included in the FIR.

Additionally, the Enforcement Directorate has initiated a money laundering case against Chakraborty in connection with the Sushant death case. After the Bihar government's recommendation to transfer the case to the CBI, the agency formally registered an FIR. 6 persons including Rhea Chakraborty have been named as accused. Post the Supreme Court's order rejecting Chakraborty's transfer petition, the CBI commenced its investigation in Mumbai. Meanwhile, the Narcotics Control Bureau has also registered a case against Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik and others under Sections 20, 22, 27 and 29 of the NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Act.

READ | Rhea Arrested For Drugs Under THESE Sections: What They Mean, What Punishment Terms May Be

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.