ON TAPE: Sushant Singh's Trainer Questions Medication, Says 'Rhea Administered Drugs'

In a Republic Media Network exclusive, Sushant Singh Rajput's fitness trainer in a sting operation claimes that Sushant didn't take medicines on his own, they were administered by girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty. The trainer in the video also said that he spoke to Sushant two weeks before his death.

Samee Ahmed, Sushant's trainer in the sting investigation is heard saying that things were 'different' when he was with Rhea.

The fitness trainer alleges, "The medication that the doctor was giving... even before the medication did he do any counselling session with Sushant? You need to do counselling therapies as well. If the doctor himself didn't know about the counselling session, didn't know the root cause of his depression, then how could he prescribe him a medicine?"

Talking about Sushant, Samee Ahmed who trained the actor for about 5 years, says, "He was very hard working. People didn't believe that Sushant even after eating junk was able to build his body in a holistic way."

Sushant Singh Rajput's family files caveat in SC after Rhea Chakraborty moves apex court

Sushant Singh Rajput’s family has filed a caveat in Supreme Court after Rhea Chakraborty, one of the accused in the late actor's death investigation, moved the apex court earlier in the day. The family sought that Rhea’s petition not be allowed to be heard "ex-parte" in their counter-petition. The family’s lawyer Vikas Singh will be present in the court for the proceedings.

Rhea’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde had informed on Wednesday that they had filed a writ petition in the Supreme Court, seeking a transfer of the investigation to Mumbai. They claimed that the investigation by Mumbai Police, was still pending.

A four-member team of the Bihar Police had arrived in Mumbai on Tuesday after it was revealed that they had registered a First Information Report against Rhea and five other under charges of abetment to suicide, embezzlement, cheating, and conspiracy under Sections 340, 342, 380, 406, 420, 306 of the IPC.

