ON TAPE: Sushant Singh's Trainer Questions Medication, Says 'Rhea Administered Drugs'

In a Republic Media Network exclusive, Sushant Singh Rajput's fitness trainer in a sting operation claimes that Sushant didn't take medicines on his own, they were administered by girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty. The trainer in the video also said that he spoke to Sushant two weeks before his death.
Samee Ahmed, Sushant's trainer in the sting investigation is heard saying that things were 'different' when he was with Rhea.
The fitness trainer alleges, "The medication that the doctor was giving... even before the medication did he do any counselling session with Sushant? You need to do counselling therapies as well. If the doctor himself didn't know about the counselling session, didn't know the root cause of his depression, then how could he prescribe him a medicine?"
Talking about Sushant, Samee Ahmed who trained the actor for about 5 years, says, "He was very hard working. People didn't believe that Sushant even after eating junk was able to build his body in a holistic way."
There are two types of individuals. One, you can tell by just looking at them, the precise point they congealed into their ultimate selves. It might be a very pleasant self, but you know you can expect no more astonishment from it. However, the other type keep moving and altering. They are unsolidified. They keep advancing onward and look forward to making newfangled rendezvous with life, and the wave of it keeps them young. In my estimation, they are the only individuals who are still alive. You must be persistently on your guard against congealing. Sushant is the kind of person who trusts in altering with time for betterment. I have been training him for more than 2 years and I know he lives in the moment. All of us are acquainted with his journey; he's a go-getter and works really hard. What divides him from the rest is his attitude and outlook. Once your insight changes, everything external will change laterally. Getting specialized aid with regards to whatsoever is expensive. But being vigorous is correspondingly or more high-priced. Unhealthy lifestyles and choices cost us heaps of money. I am a self-employed trainer so no Diwali offer, so please don't ask for any 😜 but yes, bonus for exceptional individuals who are prepared to run the extra mile 🤗 "The effect you have on others is the most valuable currency there is" I have been working on it and looking frontward to inspire people optimistically with my ability and expertise. Let's see how many I can and will change for their betterment, because I know that my contentment lies in your delight. P.S the pictures portray @sushantsinghrajput weekly mutation right from week 1-12. For Training queries or questions, feel free to DM/inbox me. Thank you 🤗
Sushant Singh Rajput’s family has filed a caveat in Supreme Court after Rhea Chakraborty, one of the accused in the late actor's death investigation, moved the apex court earlier in the day. The family sought that Rhea’s petition not be allowed to be heard "ex-parte" in their counter-petition. The family’s lawyer Vikas Singh will be present in the court for the proceedings.
Rhea’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde had informed on Wednesday that they had filed a writ petition in the Supreme Court, seeking a transfer of the investigation to Mumbai. They claimed that the investigation by Mumbai Police, was still pending.
A four-member team of the Bihar Police had arrived in Mumbai on Tuesday after it was revealed that they had registered a First Information Report against Rhea and five other under charges of abetment to suicide, embezzlement, cheating, and conspiracy under Sections 340, 342, 380, 406, 420, 306 of the IPC.
