Sushant's Trainer Raises Questions On Death, Says ‘SSR Was 6'1" Tall, Couldn't Have Hung’

One of the details about Sushant Singh Rajput that become a talking point after his death was his height. Amid reports that claimed that the distance between the bed and the fan in his room was not enough, his fans had shared interviews where SSR was himself talking about his height. This fact was once again confirmed by his former trainer, who recalled that the late actor was 6’1” tall so he could not have hung himself.

Sushant’s trainer opens up

Speaking to Republic TV, Sushant’s former trainer Yashu Talari said, "I have all the details of his measurement. His height was 6’1” and his weight was 85 kilos. They are saying the distance between the bed and the fan was 5’10”. How can a person of height 6’1 die in this way.”

The trainer also opened up on recent allegations about Rhea Chakraborty, prime accused in the case, allegedly drugging Sushant, and ED submitting proof with the CBI. He stated that Sushant used to easily trust people, so chances of him consuming anything given by Rhea was high.

Talari said, “Whenever I used to give his multi-vitamin, fish oil or protein shake, I used to give it to his cook Ashok. Ashok used to make the tablet into containers, and would then give to Sushant. Sushant used to trust people easily. When I now see all the matters related to Rhea Chakraborty, he would have taken it trusting her."

When asked if he spoke to the Mumbai Police, that was earlier probing the case, he replied, “I spoke to Mumbai police. They said they will take a statement, but did not call me later. I had spoken to DCP Trimukhe. They said they will call for a statement, but 2-3 days later, the case was transferred to the CBI.”

Another trainer previously had revealed that Rhea used to give medicines to Sushant.

Meanwhile, Rhea Chakraborty is now being questioned by the CBI, after the agency started its probe a week before. Her brother Showik was also present, having been called for questioning multiple times already. On the other hand, another team continued to question Siddharth Pithani on a daily basis and he was taken to the CBI headquarters on Friday.

