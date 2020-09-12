Sushant's Trainer, Who Made Revelations In Republic TV Sting, Being Questioned By CBI

Sushant Singh Rajput's fitness trainer Samee Ahmed has been called for questioning by the Central Bureau of Investigation in the probe into the late actor's death. He was seen arriving at the DRDO guest house, where numerous celebrities have been questioned in connection with the case. Samee had made sensational revelations about Rhea Chakraborty giving medicines to SSR, in a Republic TV sting operation, that had become a huge talking point then.

Sushant’s trainer Samee Ahmed had been stung by Republic

In the sting operation, Samee had claimed that SSR did not have medicines on his own, but they had been administered to him by Rhea.

"The medication that the doctor was giving... even before the medication did he do any counselling session with Sushant? You need to do counselling therapies as well. If the doctor himself didn't know about the counselling session, didn't know the root cause of his depression, then how could he prescribe him a medicine?" Samee had stated.

He also stated, "I spoke to Sushant on 1st June. He called me because he got to know that I lost my mother and he was talking to me about it and he told me if I needed anything, then I should visit his home, asked me to take care of my father. He was very close to me and my mom. But after 2 weeks I got shocking news..."

"He was very hard working. People didn't believe that Sushant even after eating junk was able to build his body in a holistic way," Samee had stated.

CBI probe into SSR case

Meanwhile, the CBI is piecing together the clues to unravel the mystery of Sushant’s death. The force is also likely to probe details of a party held at a farmhouse, owned by Maharashtra politician. They are also looking at the link of Sushant's death with that of his ex-manager Disha Salian, a week before.

The CBI also questioned talent manager Uday Singh Gauri, who was Disha's friend and had spoken to Sushant a day before his death. Sandip Ssingh too is likely to be questioned again in the case.

On the other hand, Rhea, the prime accused, in the FIR registered by the family, is currently lodged at the Byculla jail, after the Narcotics Control Bureau arrested her over-involvement in a drug cartel. The NCB is moving closer to the ‘bigger fish’ as more drug peddlers have been nabbed.

