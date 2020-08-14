Sushant's Unseen Videos With Family Accessed, Theory Of Strained Relationships Debunked

Sushant Singh Rajput celebrated his 34th birthday on January 21 at Panchkula along with two of his sisters, Nitu and Mitu Singh and the eldest brother in law, OP Singh. In candid videos accessed exclusively by Republic TV, the late actor can be seen poking fun at his sister in a cheerful banter over cricket on his birthday, playing cricket with sister Mitu Singh, happily engaging with family on a long drive and engaging in a spiritual session where he can be seen singing hymns.

It is evident that Sushant shared a close and loving bond with his family and spoke to them freely. Each video shows how close Sushant had been to his family as they thwart the attempt made by the Maharashtra government in the ongoing investigation of the actor's death to malign his family and the bond he shared with his family.

Maharashtra's ruling party Shiv Sena has alleged that Sushant Singh Rajput had a strained relationship with his family and claimed that his father had remarried against his wishes. Sena MP Sanjay Raut's low jibe at the late actor's family has created a row wherein Sushant's cousin has demanded an apology from him for maligning the family. Responding to this, Raut refused to apologize and defended his statement, "It is true, how many times Sushant went to Patna to meet his father? I have sympathy for his father but there are many things that will come to the surface.".

While all of Sushant's close friends and well-wishers have been overtly claiming that the actor cannot commit suicide, the Mumbai Police and, by extension, the State of Maharashtra has stuck to the theory that the actor had been battling mental illness and that drove him to commit suicide. The police seem to turn a blind eye towards evidence that suggests otherwise and has so far only conducted an inconclusive investigation even after interrogating close to 60 people in the actor's death case.

SC reserves order

After hearing the arguments of all participants in the case, the Supreme Court on Tuesday reserved its order in Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. The apex court had directed all parties concerned to file a response by Thursday in Rhea Chakraborty's plea seeking transfer of FIR from Patna to Mumbai. The final verdict in this plea is awaited.

