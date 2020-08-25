Sushant's US Friend & 13 Chats Confirm His Hollywood Plans; She's Unaware Of Sandip Ssingh

In yet another explosive revelation, Republic TV spoke to Sushant Singh Rajput's US-based friend Aneesha Madhok who revealed the conversation with the late actor about his plans to move to Hollywood. Republic TV has also accessed 13 chat screenshots between the two, which show that Sushant and Madhok had discussed Hollywood and about visiting Los Angeles.

Madhok told Republic TV that it was Sushant's dream to reach Hollywood. She said that she had in April recommended his name for certain projects in Hollywood, and Sushant said that he will let her know 'in a few hours.' Madhok then says that she did not hear from Sushant Singh Rajput in the following months hinting that his plans to visit Los Angeles were sidelined after he went to Europe Trip. Further, Aneesh Madhok said that Sushant changed his numbers, and that his driver and other people who worked for him were removed.

When asked about Sandip Ssingh and Siddharth Pithani, Aneesha Madhok said that Sushant never spoke about people but discussed movies, plans, and science. Sandip Ssingh's claim of being one of Sushant's closest friends as made to Republic TV while justifying his immediate arrival at the actor's house post his death has been questioned by numerous persons, Sushant's family most crucial among them. His actions in terms of commandeering the situation on June 14 as is evidenced by videos accessed from Cooper Hospital have also raised eyebrows. Aneesha Madhok said that she connected with Sushant in 2017 on the basis of their common love for physics and dance. She said that she met Sushant in Los Angeles and then the late actor took her to IIFA.

With confidence, Aneesha Madhok said that something on the IIFA night 'put him off' and he left the venue early - "His manager came and said we got to leave, and we though oh so early, but okay, there was a sense that something was off, but I thought what have I got to do with it."

The account of Madhok follows numerous testimonies and evidences that make abundantly clear that Sushant had big and far-reaching plans for himself and his companies. These bust the suicide after depression narrative that was purported almost immediately after he had died on June 14.

CBI investigates SSR death case

As the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) probe into actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death enters its fifth day, sources said that the CBI is ready to grill Rhea with a list of around 24 questions. Earlier, sources informed that CBI will interrogate Sushant's ex-house manager Samuel Miranda for the second time on Tuesday. Rhea Chakraborty's summoning has been on the anvil since day one of the CBI starting the probe, though her lawyer on Monday said that no communication has been received in this regard.

The agency is already questioning Sushant's friend Siddharth Pithani, his cook Neeraj Singh and Dipesh Sawant as a part of the probe at the DRDO Guest House in Mumbai. Two senior officers of the Mumbai police were at the CBI's guest house on Monday, while Sushant's CA Rajat Mewati is there at the time of publishing. As per sources, Mewati has told the CBI that Rhea Chakraborty's entry in Sushant's life had culminated in his ouster from his position. On Monday, the CBI had also gone to Sushant's Kotak Mahindra bank branch to inquire into transfers from the account, but left dissatisfied, as per sources.

A CBI team also visited the Waterstones Hotel in Mumbai where Sushant and Rhea had stayed for almost two months for the actor's 'spiritual healing'. As per sources, the CBI is probing the ‘spiritual healing’ and ‘depression’ angle regarding their visit in November. It is being said that a ‘spiritual healer’ was called to the resort and a meeting was held between Sushant and the ‘healer’ between November 21-23. The 'spiritual healer', as well as the psychiatrist who Sushant consulted, are also to be grilled.

