Sushant's WhatsApps Accessed; Chat With Kushal Zaveri Days Before Death Junks 'depression'

Once again exposing the motivated Bollywood lobby and associated cabal which spread the false 'depression' narrative in actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, Republic Media Network's special investigative team (SIT) has now accessed WhatsApp proof. Republic Media Network has accessed Sushant's WhatsApp conversation with his close friend Kushal Zaveri. 13 days before he was found dead on June 14, Sushant told Kushal Zaveri that he was working on himself "spiritually" and was "trying to grow."

'I really miss our golden days'

In a WhatsApp text sent on 6:21 on June 1, Sushant said, "How are you bhai? I hope you are healthy and rocking. Miss you. Jai Shiv Shambho. Sushant." The next day on June 2 at 9:42 am, Kushal responded. "Glad to hear from you bhai. Healthwise all is well but the struggle is for everyone and I am no exception. Hope all is good with you bhai."

The late actor replied within five minutes. In a long message, Sushant wrote "working on myself spiritually and trying to grow. Whenever I introspect, I really miss our golden days together. How precious they are. I just wanna say that the work we did together are something we should be proud of, find ways to continue with it and that we are always together. Please give my love to Sid too and tell him I miss him a lot. Much love (sic)." This reveals that he was trying to connect with his old friends, and clearly looking forward.

Kushal Zaveri debunks depression 'theory'

In an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network, Kushal Zaveri demolished the depression 'theory' and said it is impossible that the Dil Bechara actor was depressed. He also revealed that when he used to stay with Sushant, he did not use to take any medication. Kushal Zaveri went on to say that the actor had a very close relationship with his sisters, demolishing yet another theory peddled by the Shiv Sena and Maharashtra government.

Earlier, details of Sushant Singh Rajput’s ambitious plans and projects were revealed through the notes that the late actor made in his diary. The Chhichhore star, who had studied Engineering and had a keen interest in Physics and Astronomy, had plans to set up a production house, an IT startup, and create a gaming code. The details once again proved that he was excited about his long-term plans, unlike the narrative of depression and suicide that is being linked to his death.

READ | CBI examining Sushant's bank documents; will take up criminal angle in due course

READ | Aware of Maharashtra Police capability but...: Fadnavis answers on Bihar police comparison

Earlier, Sushant Singh Rajput’s family issued a nine-page statement hitting out at the slander campaign against them amid the legal proceedings and the investigation into the death of the late actor. The family slammed Rhea Chakraborty and her family, calling them ‘crooks’ and comparing them to scheming foreigners. They also expressed their displeasure at the investigation process and took a dig at the Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut for his statements against the family. A WhatsApp snapshot leaked a few days earlier had also attempted to purport that Sushant and his sisters didn't get along - something that has been roundly dismissed.

READ | 'This is Dhoni': Undated hysterical video of Sushant & sisters a hammerblow to rift theory

READ | Sushant's sister Shweta joins global #CBIForSSR campaign seeking truth and justice; WATCH

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.