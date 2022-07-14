Sushmita Sen & Boyfriend Lalit Modi Go Way Back: Check These Throwbacks Of The New Couple

On July 14, 2022, controversial former IPL commissioner Lalit Modi took to his social media account and announced that he and Bollywood actor Sushmita Sen are in a relationship. Announcing the same via his official Twitter account, Lalit Modi shared a series of pictures with former Ms Universe, calling the latter his 'better half'. It is pertinent to note that the couple has just announced that they are dating and are still not married.

Just for clarity. Not married - just dating each other. That too it will happen one day. 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/Rx6ze6lrhE — Lalit Kumar Modi (@LalitKModi) July 14, 2022

Throwback to Sushmita Sen and Lalit Modi's pics

Earlier, in 2022, there were rumours that Lalit Modi and Sushmita Sen were dating, though there was no official confirmation made by the duo. As per Pinkvilla, there were reports that Sen and the businessman were spotted spending some quality time at a wedding in Florence. Not only this, but the duo have made many public appearances together and here's proof of it. See the couple's throwback pictures here:

The picture sees Sushmita Sen interacting with Lalit Modi, while the former's wife can be seen sitting in the middle. Have a look here:

The second picture has Lalit Modi striking a pose with the Aarya 2 actor Sushmita Sen. The duo posed in all smiles for the shutterbugs.

The third picture sees Sen and Modi indulging in a conversation and it seems like they attended an IPL match together.

In the fourth pic, Lalit Modi and Sushmita Sen were clicked at a live screening of the Indian Premier League-3 match at a theatre in Mumbai on March 28, 2010.

Image: Instagram/@lalitkmodi