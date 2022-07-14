When Sushmita Sen Was Rumoured To Be Dating Lalit Modi In 2010

On July 14, former IPL commissioner Lalit Modi took to his social media handles and uploaded a series of pictures with actor Sushmita Sen, terming the latter as his 'better half'. Lalit Modi dropped glimpses with Sen, announcing that they're a couple. The 58-year-old wrote, "Just back in London after a whirling global tour #maldives # sardinia with the families - not to mention my #betterhalf @sushmitasen47 - a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon (sic)."

Throwback to when Sushmita Sen was rumoured to be dating Lalit Modi

Though the news of Sushmita Sen and Lalit Modi's new relationship has sent fans into a frenzy, earlier, there were rumours that the Aarya star was dating the businessman. Rumours used to float as far back as 2010 when Modi was running things as the IPL czar.

As per a report on Pinkvilla, the rumours of their closeness had come up after they were spotted spending quality time after a wedding in Italy in 2010. Right from a visit to an upscale boutique to enjoying pizza, their time together did not go undocumented.

Now, years later, the duo has rekindled their relationship and officially announced that they are dating. Back then, several pics did rounds on social media, take a look here:

The first picture sees Sushmita Sen talking to Lali Modi, while the former's late wife is sitting in the middle, which seemed to be around that time. See here:

It is pertinent to note that former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen has not shared any post regarding the same.

Image: Instagram/@Lalitmodi