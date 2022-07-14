Last Updated:

When Sushmita Sen Was Rumoured To Be Dating Lalit Modi In 2010

The news of Sushmita Sen and Lalit Modi's relationship has sent fans into a frenzy. Earlier, there were rumours that the Aarya actor was dating the businessman.

Written By
Swati Singh
sushmita sen

Image: Instagram/@Lalitmodi


On July 14, former IPL commissioner Lalit Modi took to his social media handles and uploaded a series of pictures with actor Sushmita Sen, terming the latter as his 'better half'. Lalit Modi dropped glimpses with Sen, announcing that they're a couple. The 58-year-old wrote, "Just back in London after a whirling global tour #maldives # sardinia with the families - not to mention my #betterhalf @sushmitasen47 - a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon (sic)."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Lalit Modi (@lalitkmodi)

Throwback to when Sushmita Sen was rumoured to be dating Lalit Modi

Though the news of Sushmita Sen and Lalit Modi's new relationship has sent fans into a frenzy, earlier, there were rumours that the Aarya star was dating the businessman. Rumours used to float as far back as 2010 when Modi was running things as the IPL czar.

READ | Lalit Modi slammed by fans after echoing Dale Steyn's anti-IPL views in viral 2018 tweet

As per a report on Pinkvilla, the rumours of their closeness had come up after they were spotted spending quality time after a wedding in Italy in 2010. Right from a visit to an upscale boutique to enjoying pizza, their time together did not go undocumented. 

READ | SC appoints two former judges as mediators for Lalit Modi, mother to resolve property dispute

Now, years later, the duo has rekindled their relationship and officially announced that they are dating. Back then, several pics did rounds on social media, take a look here:

READ | Lalit Modi announces he and Sushmita Sen are a couple; posts photos with his 'better half'

The first picture sees Sushmita Sen talking to Lali Modi, while the former's late wife is sitting in the middle, which seemed to be around that time. See here:

READ | Sushmita Sen & Lalit Modi are NOT married, only dating. “Marriage one day” says Lalit

It is pertinent to note that former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen has not shared any post regarding the same.

Image: Instagram/@Lalitmodi

READ | As Lalit Modi calls Sushmita 'better-half'; ex-Miss Universe shares 'special trip' video
First Published:
COMMENT