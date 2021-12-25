Sushmita Sen And Rohman Shawl Break-up; Latter's Reply To Netizen Is Winning Hearts

Model Rohman Shawl and actor Sushmita Sen recently opened up about their relationship's current status, which has left the fans in shock. The duo ended their years' long relationship a while back but the Aarya actor on Thursday took to Instagram to inform her fans about her break up with the 29-year-old model. She penned a heartfelt note for Shawl, which received frenzied reactions from netizens over the duo's separation.

Sushmita Sen, Rohman Shawl call it quits

Putting an end to the speculations, the couple announced their split on December 23, 2021. Without revealing many details about their breakup, the Main Hoon Na actor announced to the world that their bond was long over and the love will always remain. Sushmita Sen took to her Instagram handle and shared a post featuring Rohman Shawl. The actor captioned it, "We began as friends, we remain friends!!" Sushmita added, "The relationship was long over…the love remains!! #nomorespeculations #liveandletlive #cherishedmemories #gratitude #love #friendship I love you guys!!! #duggadugga". Shawl shared similar sentiments as Sen's as he commented 'Always' under the post.

Rohan's sweetest reply to netizen

Rohman was also quick to repost the same picture whilst echoing Sen's caption. The repost witnessed several reactions, among which a netizen commented, "U owe so much to her brother. Never ever forget that." Rohan has the sweetest reply to it, "I can never ever forget that !! She is my family." The duo was reportedly dating for over three years, as both shared glimpses into many of their memories together via social media. The rumours of their break-up sparked after the actor moved out to their new house post-separation.

Rohan Shawl and Sushmita Sen's wonderful bond

The model had a deep involvement in Sushmita Sen's life and the latter's Instagram feed is proof. Sen has dedicated many wonderful posts to her ex-boyfriend on her Instagram feed. Recently on Shwal's birthday, Sen shared a dotting picture, captioning it, "Happyyyyyy Birthday My Babushhhh @rohmanshawl ‘Rooh se Rooh tak’ May God bless you with the abundance of all that your beautiful heart desires...to know you is to love you!! Here’s to your health & happiness always!! We love you #BirthdayBoy Collective hug from Alisah, Renee & yours truly. #partytime #rohmance #us #duggadugga."

