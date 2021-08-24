Sushmita Sen Blesses Charu Asopa, Brother Rajeev Sen At Their Baby Shower; See Inside Pics

Actor Sushmita Sen’s brother Rajeev Sen and his wife Charu Asopa are expecting their first child. The couple broke the news three months back with an Instagram post. Recently, the entire family got together to bless the couple in the baby shower ceremony. Charu posted many pictures from her Godh Bharai ceremony on social media that featured the candid moments of the Asopa and the Sen family with the soon-to-be-parents. Rajeev’s sister, actor Sushmita Sen, was seen blessing parents-to-be as her daughter Renee Sen posed with them.

Sushmita, who is overjoyed to become an aunt soon, could not wait to hold the little one in her arms. Charu’s baby shower took place at her new house. Sharing a series of photos of herself with Rajeev, she shared, “Our baby shower pics from the balcony of our new house…” In the pictures, Charu looked gorgeous in her traditional lehenga, and Rajeev complemented her in a beige kurta with white pajamas. An excited ‘bua’, Sushmita Sen performed the rituals of the baby shower with Charu and showered love on the soon-to-be-mom. The baby is due in November somewhere around Sushmita’s birthday and the actor is even happier to welcome the bundle of joy around her birthday.

Charu and Rajeev, who tied the knot in 2019 in a dreamy wedding ceremony in Goa, announced their pregnancy in May this year. Sharing a picture with his wife Charu on Instagram, Rajeev had written, “Happiness is on its way”, along with a baby face emoticon. The Aarya actor had also expressed her joy of becoming an aunt with a special post on Instagram back then. She wrote, “I’ve been waiting patiently to share this wonderful news with you all!! I AM GOING TO BE A BUA!! Congratulations to my beautiful sister in law @asopacharu & brother Rajeev on their blessed journey of parenthood!!”

Continuing, she wrote, “They are expecting their first child in November, the date may be on my birthday!! 😁Yipppeeeeee!!! Speak of Happpyyyyy serendipity!. I can’t wait to hold the little one!!! Charu has been waiting a long time for this & given her love for children, I just know, she’ll be an amazing mother! To the Sen & Asopa family…Bahut Bahut Mubarak!! I love you guys!!! #duggadugga #yourstruly #happyhappy #buatobe.”

IMAGE: ASOPACHARU/Instagram