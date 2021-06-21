Sushmita Sen Celebrates 1st Anniversary Of Aarya, Calls It A 'journey Of Self-discovery'

Sushmita Sen starred in the Hotstar special crime drama series Aarya, which released on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar in 2020. Recently, the show completed a year of its release and the actor celebrated this first-anniversary mark, on her social media. Sushmita Sen penned her thoughts in an Instagram post with a photo of herself and even shared a video from the team of Aarya. A part of her caption read, “What a heart warming journey of self discovery!!!"

Sushmita Sen celebrates a year of release of Aarya

On June 19, the actor took to her social media handles, to celebrate Aarya’s one-year anniversary. “Happpyyyy First Anniversary of Aarya @madhvaniram @amitamadhvani @disneyplushotstarvip , the brilliant cast & crew,” she wrote in the caption of one of her latest posts, expressing her joy on this special day. Further, she thanked the audience of the show, who watched it with lots of love and appreciation on their end. “She lost everything, to eventually find herself,” Sen had quoted at the beginning, while towards the end, she revealed that the crime drama series will have an upcoming second season soon that the team cannot wait to bring to the viewers. She concluded the post by sending love to her fans.

While the title character was played by Sushmita Sen in Aarya, several other eminent actors were seen as part of the Aarya cast. Chandrachur Singh, Namit Das, Sugandha Garg, Sikandar Kher, Manish Chaudhari, Ankur Bhatia, Sohaila Kapur, Jayant Kriplani, and many more played pivotal roles on the screen. Sushmita Sen’s second post about the show’s anniversary was a video from the entire Aarya team.

Fans await season two of Aarya

While it showcased many actors from the series, it also highlighted the other members who were a part of it off the screen. “From the on-screen crew to the off-screen power team,” said a part of the text in the video as it thanked the audience for having been a part of the journey of Aarya. Countless fans filled up the comments section of Sushmita Sen’s celebratory posts, conveying their enthusiasm for the second season of Aarya. “Can’t wait for season 2,” and, “Excited for Aarya season2,” made for some of such comments by fans.

Image: Sushmita Sen Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.