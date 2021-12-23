Sushmita Sen Confirms Break-up With Rohman Shawl; Says 'The Love Remains'

Aarya fame Sushmita Sen recently took to her social media handles to confirm her break up with longtime beau Rohman Shawl. The duo was reportedly dating for over three years as the actor shared glimpses into many of their fond memories together via her social media. Without revealing many details about their break-up, the actor posted a positive note for her fans confirming the break-up with her ex-beau.

Sushmita Sen confirms break-up with Rohman Shawl

The rumour about the duo breaking up was rife as many fans speculated the actor moving out to a new house post their separation. Putting a rest to the rumour mill on a positive note, the 46-year-old shared a cheerful selfie with Rohman Shawl while admitting that 'the relationship was long over'.

She wrote, ''We began as friends, we remain friends!! 🤗👍 The relationship was long over…the love remains!!😇❤️

#nomorespeculations #liveandletlive #cherishedmemories #gratitude #love #friendship 😊❤️🌈 I love you guys!!!😍 #duggadugga''

Shawl shared similar sentiments as Sen's as he commented 'Always' under the post. Rohman Shawl was also quick to repost the same picture whilst echoing Sen's caption. A look at the actor's Instagram feed was enough to give an idea to her fans about Shawl's deep involvement in her life. The actor had several pictures and videos of Shawl bonding with her daughters, Alisah and Renee.

She has also dedicated numerous posts for her now ex-beau with doting captions. In a loving post on Rohman Shawl's birthday, the actor had written, ''Happyyyyyy Birthday My Babushhhh @rohmanshawl 😍🤗💃🏻🥳💝🥂 ‘Rooh se Rooh tak’ ❤️ May God bless you with abundance of all that your beautiful heart desires...to know you is to love you!!💋 Here’s to your health & happiness always!! We love you #BirthdayBoy 🥰💋 Collective hug from Alisah, Renee & yours truly 😇🌈 #partytime #rohmance #us 😍💃🏻💝 #duggadugga''

Image: Instagram/@sushmitasen47