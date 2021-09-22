Sushmita Sen Dances To 'Rhythm Of Shiva' In New Video, Shares Childhood Anecdote; WATCH

Actor Sushmita Sen who is spending some blissful time at a dreamy place in the mountains recently left her fans in awe with her latest post. The actor took to Instagram and shared a video while dancing on ‘Rhythm of Shiva.’ Apart from showing her swift dance moves, Sushmita even penned her emotions of resisting grooving in the rains since her childhood days.

Clad in a white suit, the actor can be seen dancing against picturesque mountains and a swimming pool while flaunting her moves. “#rains #flowoflife #carefree #abandonment. And of course, Rhythm of Shiva!!!! #happiness. "You’ll catch a cold princess,” says @pritam_shikhare but dancing in the rain I find hard to resist ever since my childhood!!#sharing #apieceofme flowing with the rhythm of life!!! I love you guys!!! #duggadugga,” she wrote.

Sushmita Sen dances to Rhythm of Shiva in the rains

Earlier, Sushmita had also shared a picture of herself soaking in the rains with an enlightening note. “#blessed is a feeling! I don’t look for it…I feel it!! Every moment through good times & bad…I say it out loud…I AM BLESSED!!! And then, just like that oh the avalanche of feelings that follow…love, gratitude, knowing, bliss!!! You should try it!!! #beconsistent #beblessed. I love you guys sooooooo much!!!#duggadugga #yourstruly (sic),” she wrote then.



Going by the post, it seems that the actor has been accompanied by Pritam Shikhare, dancer and mother of Nupur Shikhare, who is in a relationship with Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan. Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor has been enjoying massive response for her stint in the suspense thriller Aarya. The actor who was shooting for the second instalment, had wrapped up the shooting schedule recently. In 2020, ahead of Aarya’s release, she had opened up about the last five “traumatic” years of her life after she was diagnosed with Addison’s disease. She had called her comeback series the “light at the end of the tunnel.”



IMAGE: Instagram/@Sushmitasen47



