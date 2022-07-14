Sushmita Sen Dating Lalit Modi: Here's What Actor's Ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl Is Up To

Bollywood actor Sushmita Sen and former IPL commissioner Lalit Modi created a buzz on social media after the latter took to his social media space and announced that they both are in a relationship. Terming Sen his 'better half', Modi, 56, announced the same via Instagram as he shared a series of pictures with the Aarya actor. He even clarified that they both are still in the 'dating phase' and are not married.

The news comes months after Sushmita Sen announced her break-up with model Rohman Shawl. Here is what the latter is up to after split.

As Sushmita Sen is dating Lalit Modi, what is ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl up to?

On December 23, 2021, Sushmita Sen headed to the photo-blogging site as she announced that she had parted ways with Rohman Shawl after dating for over three years. Sharing a picture with the model, she stated that they both began as friends and will continue their friendship. She captioned her post, "We began as friends, we remain friends!! The relationship was long over…the love remains!"

Rohman has been one of the most important people in Sushmita Sen's life, but the actor-model has not yet reacted to her relationship with businessman Lalit Modi. The latest post shared by Shawl on his Instagram handle is a glimpse of his forthcoming project, titled, My Father's Doctor. Sharing the poster of the short film, which is yet to be released, he wrote, "Doctor Kabir at your service First look at our short film is here".

Lalit Modi makes relationship official with Sushmita Sen

On July 14, Lalit Modi took to his Instagram handle and announced that he is dating Bollywood actor Sushmita Sen. Sharing some pictures from their Maldives getaway, Modi wrote, "Just back in London after a whirling global tour #maldives #sardinia with the families - not to mention my #betterhalf @sushmitasen47 - a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon."

Image: Instagram/@rohmanshawl/@lalitkmodi