Sushmita Sen Dating Lalit Modi: Throwback To When Ex-Miss Universe Split With Rohman Shawl

Sushmita Sen has become the talk of the two ever since the former IPL commissioner Lalit Modi took to social media to break the news of the duo's relationship.

Sushmita Sen has become the talk of the town ever since former IPL commissioner Lalit Modi took to social media to break the news of the duo's relationship. The news took netizens by surprise as he posted dreamy glimpses of the couple spending time together. As the former Miss Universe begins a new chapter of her life with him, here's how she parted ways with Rohman Shawl.

Sushmita Sen parted ways with Rohman Shawl

The Bollywood actor took to Instagram on December 23, 2021, and shared the news that the couple had parted ways after dating for about three years. She shared a picture of the duo together and mentioned that she and Shawl began as friends, and would stay that way. She mentioned that the relationship was 'long over', but their love for each other remains. She wrote, "We began as friends, we remain friends!! The relationship was long over…the love remains!"

Two days later, on December 25, the actor penned down a note about taking risks and survival. She mentioned it takes guts to be 'taking a risk to be happy' and she urged her followers and fans to do the same.

READ | Sushmita Sen talks about taking risks in a cryptic note after split with Rohman Shawl; See

She wrote, "Taking a risk to survive takes Will…Taking a risk to be happy, that takes guts. You got guts people, believe me, we all do!!! let no one tell you otherwise!!!"

 

