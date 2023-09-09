Sushmita Sen Details How Her Daughters Took Care Of Her Post Heart Attack

Sushmita Sen had suffered a heart attack earlier this year. She revealed about the incident after she underwent an angioplasty procedure. While the actress had made her recovery seem effortless, as she had even walked the Lakme Fashion Week ramp, she has spoken about how it was a long road for her to traverse. Now, the Mai Hoon Na actress has opened up about how her daughters took care of her after the incident.

3 things you need to know:

Sushmita Sen last appeared in the web series Taali.

She is unmarried and has two adopted daughters.

The actress had a heart attack on March 2, 2023.

How did Sushmita Sen’s children take care of her?

In a recent interview with Bollywood Bubble, the actress spoke about how her daughters took care of her when she was in recovery. She told the outlet that her elder daughter Renee Sen is a ‘big girl’ who has her own responsibilities on account of her independence. However, her younger daughter, Alisha, would have alarms in place for her medicine timings and is a very nurturing soul.

(Sushmita Sen with her daughters Alisah and Renee Sen | Image: X)

“She has set alarms so that I don’t miss my medicines, thanks to her. She is a very nurturing soul,” said Taali actress. She said that it’s ‘lovely’ to have children who ‘hold on for dear life.’ At the same time, she added that her daughters do not have the ‘fear of losing [her].’

How Sushmita’s mother reacted when she adopted at 24?

Sushmita detailed how her mother reacted when she decided to adopt at the age of 24 during a recent interview. Speaking with Humans of Bombay, the actress had recalled, “My mother was like, ‘You are a child yourself! What are you talking about, what’s gone wrong with this girl!’ She was furious with me.”