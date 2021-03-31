Sushmita Sen Drops Note On Damaging Relationship Patterns; Says 'I Speak From Experience"

On March 30, 2021, Bollywood actor Sushmita Sen took to her official Instagram handle and dropped a quote by the therapist, Vienna Pharaon. The actor stressed the need to break out of unhealthy relationship patterns. In the caption, she said that damaging relationship patterns repeat themselves unconsciously. She added that it can only be done by being aware and then challenging the patterns ‘before they break us’.

Sushmita Sen: “We must break those patterns...before they break us!!!"

The quote shared by the actor read, “When there is something we haven't healed in our lives, we can often find ourselves either being drawn into relationships that recreate the pain and wounding, or relationships that never touch the pain and wounding”. “We take a path of repetition (opportunity for re-enactment) or a path of opposition (opportunity to never be hurt that way again”. The quote by Vienna added, “Our work is to wake up, become aware, and do healing work that allows us to take a path of integration with ourselves and with others. This path will activate us, but it will also be what allows us to walk ourselves towards authentic healing”.

Sharing the motivational quote, Sushmita wrote, “Patterns repeat themselves unconsciously...until we consciously break them!!!”. She added, “We each carry the power to heal ourselves...I speak from experience!! When we become aware of the patterns, the repetitions, the unconscious habits...”. The actor concluded, “We must break those patterns...before they break us!!! Happy Healing!!!! I love you guys!!! Mmuuuaaah” with a string of emoticons.

As soon as the motivational quote was up on the internet, many of her fans and followers rushed to drop positive comments. A fan commented, “Absolutely right ma'am.. Well said.. Ultimately healing is necessary.. Loved your words..” with several red hearts. Another one wrote, “I was in need of this post... As always in luv with you and your words” with red hearts. A netizen commented, “This is so damn true Ma’am!! You’re an inspiration in every way .. this is so relieving to read and connect. Lots of love to you forever and ever” with several heart-eyed face emoticons. Another one wrote, “U always blossom”.

A sneak peek into Sushmita Sen's photos

Image Source: Sushmita Sen's Instagram

