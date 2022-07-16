Sushmita Sen Drops Pic From Maldives Days After Lalit Modi Announced Relationship With Her

It's been a couple of days since former IPL chairman Lalit Modi announced that he is 'dating' Bollywood actor Sushmita Sen. The news went viral in seconds, thereby creating a buzz on social media with several fans giving surprising reactions to the businessman's post. Now, on July 16, the former Miss Universe shared an adorable picture from her Maldives vacation and she looked nothing less than a diva.

Sushmita Sen shares a pic from the Maldives

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sushmita Sen uploaded an adorable picture of herself as she could be seen standing by the sea. The 46-year-old actor opted for a white-coloured floor-sweeping sheer Kaftan as she posed for a perfect click standing on a wooden deck near an infinity pool.

As mentioned in the caption, the picture was clicked by Sen's younger daughter Alisah Sen.

Sharing the beautiful picture from the Maldives, the Aarya star wrote, "Ah Serenity & the power of noise cancellation!!! #trulyblessed Picture courtesy: Alisah Sen I love you guys beyond!!! #sharing #bliss #positivity #love #duggadugga."

Sushmita Sen breaks silence on her relationship with Lalit Modi

Recently, Sushmita Sen took to her Instagram account and broke her silence about her relationship with Lalit Modi as she mentioned she was in a 'happy place'. She shared a picture of herself and her children as the trio smiled from ear to ear. She mentioned that she was 'unconditionally surrounded by love,' stating, "I am in a happy place!!! NOT MARRIED…NO RINGS…Unconditionally surrounded by love!! Enough clarification given…now back to life & work!! Thank you for sharing in my happiness always…and for those who don’t…it’s #NOYB Anyway!!! I love you guys!!!"

On July 14, former IPL commissioner Lalit Modi took to his social media handles and uploaded a series of pictures with actor Sushmita Sen, terming the latter as his 'better half.' The businessman dropped glimpses with Sen, announcing that they're a couple. The 58-year-old wrote, "Just back in London after a whirling global tour #maldives # sardinia with the families - not to mention my #betterhalf @sushmitasen47 - a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon (sic)."

It is pertinent to note that the couple has just announced that they are dating and are still not married.

Image: Instagram/@sushmitasen47