Sushmita Sen Expresses Happiness After Brother Rajeev & Charu Asopa Call Off Divorce

After celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi together with their little daughter, Ziana, celebrity couple Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen, took to social media to announce that they have decided to call off their divorce. Rajeev's sister, Bollywood actor Sushmita Sen, who had hitherto refrained from making any comment on Charu and Rajeev's divorce, reacted with joy and took to the comments section to drop an adorable message. The development of the couple's reconciliation came weeks after they announced separation publically. The duo even thanked their fans for the support and for "never giving up" on them.

In a joint statement, Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen headed to their respective Instagram handles and wrote, "Marriages are made in heaven but it is left to us to make it work. Yes, we went ahead and announced that we are ending our marriage and we realised that we had reached a dead end and nothing beyond. Divorce was an option we were considering and we won't deny that. Happy to announce that we have decided to keep our Marriage for good, We both are blessed with a beautiful daughter Ziana & we wish to give her the very best as parents."

The note further read, "Her upbringing & happiness is our number one priority. We want to thank all our fans for always supporting us as a couple & never giving up on us .. Thank you everyone for blessing Ziana with so much love. Charu & Rajeev".

Reacting to it, Sushmita Sen took to the comments section to write how she's 'so happy' for the couple and their daughter.

Earlier, Sushmita Sena also unfollowed her brother Rajeev Sen on Instagram, however, she continued following Charu Asopa. Rajeev had also removed the Main Hoon Na actor from his social media handle