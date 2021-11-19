Sushmita Sen Feels 'reborn' This Birthday As Reveals She Is Healing From An Injury

Actor Sushmita Sen was last seen in the thriller series Aarya and with the teaser of the second season out, the actor is all set to bring home more accolades for her role. On November 19, the actor turned a year older as she rang in her 46th birthday. For the jovial occasion, she received an outpour of wishes and love from her fans and the Bollywood fraternity.

Addressing the overwhelming response from the fans, she took to her Instagram to pen a letter to her fans. However, the Aarya star also revealed that she recently underwent surgery.

Sushmita Sen underwent a surgery

Taking to her Instagram on November 19, the actor revealed that she is currently healing from a surgery she had on November 16. She wrote, ''Letting you in on a little secret….I completed AARYA 2 & then travelled to address my health….had a successful surgery on 16th Nov & I am healing marvellously every passing day…in this beautiful place!!! ❤️❤️❤️ I feel the goodness of all your energies & the strength of your love!!! 😇🙏 Keep it coming!!!👊😘''

Sen shared a note for her fans to thank them for their wishes and love on her birthday. She wrote, ''#birthdaygirl 💃🏻❤️ A BIG ‘Thank you’ to all of you super generous & loving souls…unending showering of good wishes & blessings coming my way…making this birthday yet another one to be cherished!!!🥰😁❤️💃🏻🙏💋😘'' She added, ''I feel reborn this birthday in more ways than I can describe in words…''

Additionally, she wished for a new beginning in her life by writing, ''My 46th birthday marks a healthy new beginning, also sports a new look 😉😁❤️ lots to look forward to…after all, the greatest gift is being ALIVE!!!💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻 #gratitude #love #tightesthug 💋 I LOVE YOU GUYS!!! #duggadugga 😍😁💃🏻❤️🙏''

More on Sushmita Sen in Aarya 2

The teaser of Aarya 2 has been making rounds on the internet as it shows the actor's fierce look while seeking vengeance for her husband's death. Talking about the same, the actor told ANI, ''I think Aarya changed my life on many levels. I feel prior to Aarya, I was kind of an actor, on the personal front also, I faced quite a lot of challenges, and a challenging 5 years period at the end of it. I felt like the Universe had to reward me because I've worked so hard to get there! And I can call Aarya that reward! It came at the right time, not just on a professional level.''

Image: Twitter/@thesushmitasen