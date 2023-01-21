Sushmita Sen Gifts Herself A Luxurious Car; Shares Post Featuring 'Beauty & The Beast'

Actor Sushmita Sen recently gifted herself a brand new luxurious car and shared pictures of her latest buy on social media. In the picture, she can be seen posing in front of her black car, a Mercedes-Benz. She wore a black velvet ethnic suit teamed up with a matching waistcoat and looked pretty.

The actor left her tresses open and also opted for a cool pair of shades. Sharing the picture on Instagram, she wrote, "Beauty & the Beast" #yourstruly #officialpicture love love love!!!

Check out the post:

The former Miss Universe also shared a video wherein she can be seen unveiling the car and gave her fans a closer look at the box containing the car's keys. Reportedly, the swanky car bought by the actor is worth Rs. 1.64 crore. After clicking pictures, she was seen sitting in the car, all set to take a ride around the city.

Sharing the video, she wrote, "And the Woman who LOVES to drive… gifts herself this powerful beauty. #Sharing #newride #gle53amgcoupe #celebrateyourself I love you guys!!! #duggadugga 💋

Several fans congratulated the actor. A fan wrote, "Congratulations Sush! Also thank you for normalizing selflove... in fact, for inspiring us to celebrate selflove!" "Congratulations, on new car. Safe rides!" penned another one.

Reacting to Harnaaz Sandhu's tribute

Recently, Sushmita Sen showered loved and showed gratitude to Harnaaz Sandhu, Miss Universe 2021, for giving a heartfelt tribute to her. To mark the end of her reign, Sandhu paid a beautiful tribute to her predecessors from India by wearing a gown featuring photos of Former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen and Lara Dutta.

The official handle of Pageant Aesthetics shared a video wherein Sushmita can be heard saying, "Yes, I saw Harnaaz's gown, and I think this is a beautiful tribute and I'm waiting to give her a hug in person to thank her for it. But she carried with her on such an important walk and moment."

“The legacy of her country and to see Lara and me there with her was like yes. So Harnaaz, if you are watching the tightest hug awaits you in person my darling. You made us proud. You continue to make us proud. Thank you for that", she added.

Image: Instagram/@sushmitasen47