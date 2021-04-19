Sushmita Sen Hails Women As 'nation's Strongest Backbone' After Receiving National Award

Actress Sushmita Sen recently took to Instagram and informed about being honoured with a National Award for her contribution to social welfare and women empowerment. The actress shared a picture with the award while thanking fans for their wishes and love. The actress thanked the jury of the Champions of Change award for considering her as a changemaker. Sushmita mentioned receiving the award on behalf of all the “Nation’s strongest backbone, women” who inspired her during her course of the journey.

Sushmita Sen receives National Award for social welfare

Sharing pictures with the award, the actress wrote, “Sharing a couple of pictures on her Instagram account, Sushmita wrote, “Thank you @championsofchangeawards for this National Award for Social welfare & Women empowerment. I receive it on behalf of our Nation’s strongest backbone, WOMEN!!! Thank you for honouring us!!! Let’s continue to take small steps & big changes will follow!!! Love, Gratitude & Respect!”

Apart from this, the actress who could not control her excitement about being conferred with the award virtually also went live on Instagram where she spoke about the importance of the award in her life. Calling it a proud moment for her father, the former Miss Universe said, “I know my father would be really, really proud as he served our nation as an officer of the Indian Air Force for many, many years.” Further, she spoke, “When our country recognises women, they empower women. To be born a woman is a gift but to be at the service of women is a privilege To get awarded for the same is a humbling experience.” She captioned the video and thanked all her fans for their love which she considers as her strength. The video showed Rohman sneaking shyly in the video while her two daughters were seen standing by her side like her pillar of strength.

The official Instagram handle of Champions of Change also shared the good news with fans and informed them that Sushmita Sen is one such actress who has managed her professional and personal life so well even after winning a beauty pageant and adopting two kids. Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress who made her OTT debut with thriller show Aarya is currently shooting for its sequel. The series s directed by Ram Madhvani.

