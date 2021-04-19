Sushmita Sen Hangs Upside Down In Rigorous Workout Video, Calls It "meditation In Action"

Sushmita Sen recently posted a video where the actor was seen working out using workout rings suspended by a rope. Fans were truly amazed by the amazing dedication and strength shown by the actor in the video. Sushmita Sen often posts videos of herself working out and staying in shape, thus fans of the actor are often motivated by her example. Upon sharing the recent video, a number of fans commented praising the actor for her insane dedication over the years.

Sushmita Sen's 'meditation in action'

The actor was seen wearing an all-black outfit as she worked out at her home gym with suspended ropes and rings. The strength the actor invested in the exercise was quite visible from the various stances she was performing. Fans loved watching the actor and praised her for her dedication as she managed to perform an upside-down stance with the rope. The core building exercise seemed quite impressive for the actor and thus fans commented complimenting her for the same. Over the course of time, Sushmita Sen has shared several videos flexing her back muscles by doing such exercises which have impressed her fans.

Sharing the video to social media, Sushmita Sen wrote that she is "meditating in action" and thus suggested that she is at peace while performing the complex workouts. She then added a bunch of hashtags along with a few emojis. The actor then ended the caption by saying that she loves everyone and thus expressed her gratitude for her fans. A number of fans retweeted her video complementing and marvelling at the actor's amazing strength and dedication towards her fitness goals.

On the work front, Sushmita Sen is currently gearing up for the second season of Aarya 2. The first season of the show went on to become a huge hit and therefore the actor will be reprising her role for the second season of the show. The first season was loved by fans and critics alike and garnered Sushmita a number of awards and accolades thus cementing her amazing success with the series. Hence her fans eagerly await the second season of Aarya.