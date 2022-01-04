Sushmita Sen Has The Sweetest Reaction As Fan Posts Old Video Of Her Talking About Failure

Quick links:
Image: Instagram/@sushmitasen47
Actor Sushmita Sen reshared a fan's video on Tuesday where the actor can be seen opening up about not being 'perfect' and ‘failing’ at some point in life. The video is from her old interview with Simi Garewal. The post comes over a week after her break-up with former boyfriend Rohman Shawl.
Taking to her Instagram stories, Sushmita reposted a fan's post in which she could be seen talking to the host Simi Garewal. In the video, the host told the Aarya actor that she doesn't have the usual hang-ups and fears that most of the girls have. That is what makes people most fear. When Sushmita was asked if she was afraid to face failure, she replied, "No fear at all." She added, "Because I've accepted the one important thing in life to accept, I'm not perfect. The faster you accept that the faster you realise that you're going to fail at some point or the other. It's the law of averages, it'll catch up with you."
Fans were shocked after the actor recently announced her breakup with long-time beau Rohman Shawl. Sushmita shared a cryptic post, which echoed a message, "peace is beautiful", and her latest Instagram picture comes with a caption stating 'taking risks.' Sen uploaded a close-up picture of herself and captioned it, “Taking a risk to survive takes Will…Taking a risk to be happy, that takes guts.”
Post-break-up, the actor began her New Year 2022 with a very positive note. The actor took to her Instagram handle and shared a video in which she could be seen enjoying the Mumbai breeze from the car's sunroof with her daughter. The Aarya 2 actor captioned the post, "The dancing lights, #sealink looked so festive & beautiful!!! The breeze, the drive, the open skies & Alisah’s favourite song on repeat!!! Thank you @rohit_bhatkar for introducing us to this song!!!" The popular song Udh Chaliye by Danny Zee accompanied the video shared by Sen. Her post has garnered more than 3 Lakh views so far.
