Sushmita Sen Looks Fierce In New Photo Shoot; Says 'keep Your Battles Outside These Gates'

Sushmita Sen is all set to return to the small screen with season 2 of her OTT platform debut web series Aarya. She announced the next season a few days ago and cemented the announcement by sharing a picture on her Instagram today. The series will air on Disney+Hotstar, just like the first season. The picture was shot in Jaipur by Franky Ahalpara. Aarya season 2 will be filmed in Jaipur and is expected to release in the second half of 2021.

Sushmita Sen's latest Instagram post

Sushmita Sen looks fierce in her latest Instagram post. The photo, which was shot in Jaipur, is in the nude-brown-pastel shade. Sushmita is dressed in a coffee-shade wrap-around dress and her hair is parted in the middle and kept open.

Her look is complete with matching lipstick. Her makeup is set to a nude palette. The photo focuses solely on Sushmita and blurs out the golden yellow architecture in the background. The Main Hoon Na actor added a caption saying, 'Keep your battles outside the gates'. She completed the caption with her pet hashtag '#duggadugga'.

Her photo saw a shower of heart emojis and fire emojis. Her daughter Renee also commented in all caps on Sushmita's post. Let's take a look:

Sushmita Sen's debut on OTT platform

Sushmita Sen who has earned her name and fame through her work in the movies soon took a turn towards the OTT alley. She made a debut with Disney+Hotstar's show Aarya. The show is a crime web drama series based on the Dutch drama series named Penoza. Sushmita Sen portrays the titular role of Aarya Sareen, a woman who joins the mafia gang to avenge her husband's death and protect her family. The show also stars Chandrachur Singh and Sikander Kher in prominent roles. Sushmita Sen won the Best Actor (Female) award at Filmfare OTT awards for her role in the series.

Sushmita Sen had been missing from the screens for quite sometime before her venture into web series. She is known for her films like Main Hoon Na, Vastu Shastra, Aankhen, Aghaaz, among others. She was also seen in the 2015 Bengali film Nirbak. She is also known for her dance numbers like Mehboob Mere in Fiza, Shakalaka Baby in Nayak, etc.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.