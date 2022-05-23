Bollywood diva Sushmita Sen is one of the most-loved stars in the industry. Over the years, she has not only emerged as a notable actor in Bollywood but she has also been a prominent face of the world of beauty pageants. The former beauty queen made history after becoming the first Indian to be crowned Miss Universe in the year 1994.

Sushmita enjoys a massive fan following on her Instagram handle. The actor is very active in treating fans with glimpses of her personal and professional life. As Sen completed 28 years of her Miss Universe win on Saturday, the Aarya actor celebrated the occasion with her close ones including ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl.

The Sen family along with Rohman Shawl came together under one roof to celebrate the Biwi No. 1 actor's historic win 28 years ago. On Sunday, Sushmita Sen took to her Instagram handle and gave fans a sneak peek into the celebration party that was organised by Sushmita's daughter, Renee Sen.

In the photo, all the family members including actor Charu Asopa, Sushmita Sen's daughter, her ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl and many others were seen laughing and having fun as they posed for a happy pic. The 46-year-old star also shared a picture of the beautiful cake that her sister-in-law Charu Asopa bought for her. The cake had a pic of Sushmita's winning moment printed on it.

Sharing the family photo, Sushmita Sen wrote in the caption "Thank you Shona @reneesen47 for this wonderful surprise & the memorable evening!!!😄❤️💋In the company of love, laughter, family & friends…it couldn’t have been better!!!🤗😍💃🏻

#cherished 💋 I love you, #Maa 😍💃🏻 #duggadugga (sic)"

To mark the occasion, Sen had taken to her Twitter account and shared a lovely picture of herself. In the picture, she was seen flaunting her beautiful smile as she posed in a red gown. Sharing the photo she wrote in the caption "Beautiful is a feeling Happy 28 years of INDIA winning Miss Universe for the very first time!! Time flies…Beauty remains!!! "

