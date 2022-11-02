Sushmita Sen Marks Niece Ziana's Birthday Amid Rajeev Sen & Charu Asopa's Separation

Sushmita Sen marked her niece Ziana's first birthday with a special social media post, thanking the little one for 'gracing' their lives. The Main Hoon Na actor dropped a picture with his brother Rajeev Sen's daughter and wished for the little one to always 'rise and rule'.

Ziana's first birthday also comes amid her parents Rajeev and Charu Asopa's troubled marriage, with the couple finally parting ways after almost 3.5 years of marriage.

Sushmita Sen marks niece Ziana's birthday amid Rajeev-Charu Asopa's separation

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sushmita shared a candid glimpse of her holding Ziana in her arms. Captioning the post, she wrote, "Look at that strong & mysterious Phoenix!!! Born a Scorpio for a reason!!! May you always Rise & Rule!! Happpyyyyy 1st Birthday Ziana!!! May God bless you with his best always!!! Thank you for gracing our lives!!! #BuaKiJaan." She added, "We love you little Munchkin!!!" and further tagged Ziana's parents and other family members. Take a look.

Charu also shared multiple posts dedicated to Ziana as she reflected on her motherhood journey. Sharing a trail of the little one's photos, the TV actor wrote, "Happy bday my pyara sa bachha. may god bless you with all the happiness. Your smile is every thing to me , keep smiling my jaan. Thank you so much for choosing me as your mother. I feel so lucky and so blessed. love you my puchkoo."

For the unversed, Charu and Rajeev have decided to part ways after giving their marriage a second chance. According to reports, Rajeev blocked Charu from social media, while the latter has deleted all their pictures from her Instagram handle.

Charu has also levelled cheating allegations on Rajeev and also claimed that he hit her. "At times, he said he slept in the car and many other excuses. Once he just went to Delhi without saying and I was moving things here and there, and that’s when I found something in his bag, through which I found out that he is cheating on me," she told Pinkvilla.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @SUSHMITASEN47)