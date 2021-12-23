Sushmita Sen Misses Her 'training'; Counts Days To Hit 6-week Mark Post The Surgery

Amidst Aarya season 2's massive success among the audience, Sushmita Sen expressed her feelings of returning to her training sessions soon as she was on rest due to surgery. As she began counting days to return to her training soon, she posted a throwback picture of her training session for all the fans on social media. While many fans shared motivational words for her, her daughter, Renee had the cutest response.

Sushmita Sen shares throwback pic of her training time

Sushmita Sen recently took to her official Instagram handle and shared a couple of pictures in which she can be seen performing an intense workout session wearing a pair of black track pants with a multi-coloured sports bra. In the caption, she mentioned how much she missed her workout times and revealed that she hadn't trained for six months. She then mentioned how she had to take a pause because of her surgery and added that she had been counting days to hit the six-week mark post-surgery so that she can finally return to a discipline she loved. Adding to it, she revealed that she will be completing her six-week mark on 30 December 2021.

The caption read, "I miss her!!! Haven’t trained for over 6 months now…first wasn’t well enough…then came the surgery!! Been counting days to hit the 6 weeks mark post surgery…to finally return to a discipline I LOVE!!! Come 30th December, I break inertia with #day1 of training!! My true healing begins then!!! I love you guys!!! " (SIC)

Many fans took to Sushmita Sen's latest Instagram post and sent more strength her way while adding heart emojis with it. Some of the fans also wished her a speedy recovery and encouraged her by stating 'Queen will bounce back' and 'U got this.' Some also mentioned how inspiring the actor was while others dropped in comments asking her to send updates for Aarya season 3 release. many fans also added comments praising her for her stunning performance in her latest web series, Aarya 2. Even her daughter, Renee took to the comments section and stated 'See you at training.' Take a look at some of the fans' reactions to Sushmita Sen's latest Instagram post.

