Sushmita Sen Mourns South African Activist Desmond Tutu's Demise; Pens Note Of Gratitude

The Aarya actor, Sushmita Sen recently penned a heartwarming note for the late South African activist, Desmond Tutu and mentioned how he had an inspired life that left the world a better place and added ow he taught balance and forgiveness. Desmond Tutu was best known for his work as an anti-apartheid and human rights activist and was the first black African to hold the position of bishop of Johannesburg and the archbishop of Cape Town.

Desmond Tutu passes away at 90

Sushmita Sen recently took to her official Instagram handle and shared an unseen picture of the prominent South African Anglican bishop and theologian, Desmond Tutu as she mourned his demise. She also penned a heartfelt note for him stating how he left the world a better place in a world of extremes and added how he taught balance and forgiveness. She also hailed him for what he had achieved in one lifetime that will be remembered & celebrated for its humanity.

The caption read, "#HERO An inspired life that left the world a better place…In a world of extremes…he taught balance & forgiveness. The spiritual strength to fight discrimination…always with that magnanimous smile…Salutation Sir, for what you achieved in one lifetime!! Desmond Tutu A life that will be remembered & celebrated for its humanity & its undying commitment to human rights!!! God Speed Sir!!!" (sic)

Several netizens took to Sushmita Sen's latest Instagram post and expressed their sadness on losing Desmond Tutu while many others mentioned how he was truly an inspiration for many. many of them wished for his soul to rest in peace while the others sent prayers for his family and loved ones. Take a look at some of the netizens' reactions to the demise of Desmond Tutu.

On the other hand, even Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan issued a statement on expressed their grief on the demise of Desmond Tutu. They stated how Archbishop Tutu will be remembered for his optimism, his moral clarity, and his joyful spirit and added that was an icon for racial justice and beloved across the world. Adding to it, they also mentioned that it was only two years ago that he held their son, Archie, while they were in South Africa and recalled how his infectious laughter ringing through the room, relaxed anyone in his presence. Stating further, they also said that he remained a friend and will be sorely missed by all.

Image: Instagram/@sushmitasen47