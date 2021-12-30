Sushmita Sen Opens Up About Her Breakup With Rohman Shawl; Says 'closure Is A Big Thing'

Sushmita Sen took fans by surprise with the announcement of her breakup with long-time beau Rohman Shawl. The Aarya actor was vocal about her relationship and showered glimpses of the duo's fond moments via social media and didn't try to hide the truth about them parting ways either. Sen now spoke about the same, noting that getting closure is a 'big thing' for her.

She quipped that being in the public eye exposes your partner to the same lens, further noting that the public scrutiny shouldn't make either partner in a relationship feel like they're 'stuck'. Sen believes closure helps people swiftly move on in their lives, however, the friendship 'always remains'.

Sushmita Sen on her breakup with Rohman Shawl

In a conversation with Hindustan Times, the former Miss Universe stated she would be wasting her life if she sits and starts thinking about the 'terrible thing'. Divulging her learnings from every relationship, Sushmita quips she has grown and thereby considers speaking the truth as a 'beautiful thing'.

Sushmita mentioned that she's a '100% person', who likes to love 100% as well as move on gracefully with the same energy. Noting how one's life isn't about being in a loop, she finds truth 'incredible' as it allows people to remain friends and just be cordial. Sen believes that the world needs love more than anything.

Announcing her breakup via social media, Sen had written, "We began as friends, we remain friends!! The relationship was long over…the love remains!!". Rohman responded to her post by commenting "Always".

Sushmita Sen on her professional front

Talking about her stint in the International Emmy nominated show Aarya and its second season, Sushmita told HT that she feels blessed that her comeback after 10 years 'got overwhelming acceptance'. She quipped that 2021 hasn't been a mixed but a beautiful year. Sen further stated that she's entering 2022 as 'healthiest and hopefully the fittest' she has ever been. The actor states she's looking forward to the third season of Aarya among other things. Directed by Ram Madhvani, Aarya 2 also starred Sikandar Kher, Ankur Bhatia, Alexx ONell, Viren Vazirani among others.

