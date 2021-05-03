Sushmita Sen Pens Thoughtful Note On 'human Spirit', Says 'it Prevails Every Single Time'

Sushmita Sen took to her Instagram handle to share a heartfelt note on 'human spirit' and how it 'prevails every single time'. "My heart goes out to people who are fighting for a single breath...mourning the loss of loved ones...struggling to make a living...the plight of daily wage workers...all our covid warriors both medical & volunteers relentlessly fighting helplessness," she wrote.

"And yet, the human spirit prevails EVERY SINGLE TIME!!," she highlighted.

Read her full note

"Its overwhelming to say the least, to witness people from all walks of life, all faiths, all geographies stepping forward to help each other through this pandemic UNCONDITIONALLY...driven purely by empathy & humanity!!



Let’s not waste a single moment playing the blame game, for that moment, can be better utilised doing everything WE can to save a life.ðŸ™ Every life is precious...we must not get used to it being reduced to a death toll number.



I am blessed to be surrounded by fans, family, friends & healthcare workers who have been tirelessly helping me to aid others...even if one life at a time. I salute all you people doing your bit...it’s helping more lives than you will ever know!!!



We each have our challenges, some tougher than the others...but, get through this...WE WILL...TOGETHER!!!

Please stay safe, stay healthy, stay clean, try to keep a calm state of mind, wear the mask and respect the rules...for that, which may look like a cage, could actually be a shield to protect our lives!!



You all are always in my prayers & as gratitude in my heart!! Soooooo proud of you guys!!!



I love you guys beyond!!! #duggadugga

Meanwhile, the actress recently received the National Award for social welfare and women's empowerment. She had shared a photo of the award and thanked her fans for their unwavering support. “Thank you @championsofchangeawards for this National Award for Social welfare & Women empowerment. I receive it on behalf of our Nation’s strongest backbone, WOMEN!!! Thank you for honouring us!!! Let’s continue to take small steps & big changes will follow!!! Love, Gratitude & Respect”.