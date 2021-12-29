Sushmita Sen Pens A Year-end Note Of Gratitude; Feels 'renewed' Despite 'ups & Downs'

The year 2021 was a bit tough for Sushmita Sen and this is evident from the Aarya 2 actor's recent post on social media. From battling health issues to garnering praises for Aarya 2 and separation from Rohman Shawl, Sush's 2021 has been hard enough. The Aarya actor has penned an emotional note on her latest Instagram post that has currently been making headlines.

Sushmita Sen pens lengthy note on social media

Sushmita Sen took to her Instagram handle and penned a lengthy note thanking people for being a part of her life in 2021. In the picture, the Biwi No. 1 actor could be seen all smiles, captioning, "A girl loves compliments!!! And boy, my timeline is blessed with an avalanche of those!!! Thank you beautiful people for being a part of my life & for believing in my journey!!! 2021 has been a gratifying year…with its delicious ups & downs (a graph called life)."

Aarya actor thanks fans for supporting her through ups and downs

Wishing for an incredible 2022, Sushmita further added, "As we near the end of this year…I feel renewed, with a deep sense of gratitude…for all the goodness that has touched my life!!" A piece of her note read, "YOU are a BIG part of it!!😍 I love you guys!! Look forward to an incredible 2022…A year of beautiful manifestations!!! Stay positive…hopeful & happy!!! #itsallhappening for you & not to you!!"

A glimpse at Rohman Shawl and Sushmita Sen's break-up

The actor had recently made headlines after her beak-up with model Rohman Shawl. The Aarya star had then shared a cryptic post, which echoed the message "peace is beautiful", and her latest Instagram picture comes with a caption about 'taking risks'. Sen shared a picture of herself and mentioned how taking risks to survive and be happy needs strong will and guts. "You got guts people," she quipped. Sen uploaded a close-up picture of herself and captioned it, “Taking a risk to survive takes Will…Taking a risk to be happy, that takes guts.” You got guts people, believe me, we all do!!! let no one tell you otherwise!!!"

Image: Instagram/@sushmitasen47